FTSE 100 hits fresh two-month high after mining gains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

FTSE 100 hits fresh two-month high after mining gains

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 5.33pm
London’s top index hit its highest level in more than two months (Xstrata/PA)
London’s top index hit its highest level in more than two months (Xstrata/PA)

London’s top index hit its highest level in more than two months on Tuesday, with a good performance in the mining sector and a mixed response to UK employment data.

Mining giants Glencore, Rio Tinto and Anglo American topped the index with solid gains after Australian miner BHP announced record cash returns on soaring coal prices.

It comes a day after mining stocks weakened following disappointing data on China’s economy.

The gains helped lift the FTSE 100 which closed 26.91 points higher, or 0.36%, at 7,536.06 at the end of the day.

Meanwhile, official labour market statistics showed a record pay slump against soaring inflation, but the headlines failed to spook London markets.

“The latest jobs data provided grounds for both optimism and concern, with many concentrating on the collapse in real wages that was always a given thanks to a 40-year high for inflation,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“While July saw a record collapse in inflation adjusted wages, that comes off the back of a higher-than-expected average earnings figure that will cause concern at (the Bank of England).

“Thankfully, the UK is yet to see any significant pick-up in unemployment, thus ensuring that the current ‘technical recession’ remains some way off a fully blown recession with widespread job losses.”

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany’s top index also hit its highest point in two months during the day. The Dax closed the day 0.68% higher, while the French Cac 40 was up by 0.34%.

In the US, the markets reflected a positive mood in early trading with the S&P 500 up around 0.27% and Dow Jones lifting 0.73% when European markets closed.

The pound was down 0.05% against the dollar, at 1.2088, and down fractionally 0.01% against the euro, at 1.1881.

Brent crude oil prices remained under pressure following Monday’s weak economic numbers from China, which is one of the biggest buyers of natural resources. The price dropped 2.4% to 92.85 dollars per barrel.

In company news, shares in fashion brand Ted Baker jumped after it announced a £211 million takeover by Reebok and Juicy Couture owner, Authentic Brands.

It followed months of speculation over the takeover and represented a significant premium to the brand’s current share price. Shareholders were told a 110p per share deal was recommended.

Ted Baker’s share price was up 15.7p to 108.8p at the end of the day.

Meanwhile, Barratt Developments saw its shares slide after the UK watchdog announced it had dropped a leasehold investigation into the housebuilder.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it had insufficient evidence to take legal action over allegations it had mis-sold leasehold homes.

Barratt’s share price was down 4.9p to 482p when markets closed.

Shares in Watches of Switzerland moved slightly higher after the luxury watch retailer said its sales remained strong despite cost-of-living pressures.

The company told shareholders it was optimistic about future demand and that its Rolex Boutique on Bond Street would be relocating to a much larger showroom.

Shares in the retailer were up 14p at 898p when trading closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Glencore, up 20.3p to 484.8p, Rio Tinto, up 199.5p to 4,935p, Antofagasta, up 38p to 1,168.5p, Anglo American, up 94p to 2,995p, and B&M European, up 10.8p to 429.9p.

The biggest fallers in the FTSE 100 were Dechra Pharmaceuticals, down 114p to 3,516p, Mondi, down 46.5p to 1,627.5, Aveva, down 6p to 2,426p, Rightmove, down 17.4p to 637.6p, and Fresnillo, down 15.6 to 722.8.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

(Nick Ansell/PA)
EE unveils new monthly plans to ‘boost connectivity and support’
Experts are predicting the biggest jump in the cost of living in more than four decades, with figures released on Wednesday expected to show inflation soaring across the board (PA)
Biggest jump in cost of living in decades expected with latest inflation figures
More than half of over-40s feel anxious about retiring, according to abrdn (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than half of over-40s feel anxious about retiring, survey suggests
CR0037505 Teased Hair Dunsinane Avenue, Dundee Teased Hair salon inundated after offering free back to school haircuts for low income families and those struggling with rising cost of living. Pic shows Salon owner Zoe Cochrane cutting 9 year old Lexie Byrne's hair ....Pic Paul Reid
Dundee hairdresser's free back-to-school cuts snapped up in cost-of-living crisis
0
Fuel prices are expected to have driven inflation higher in July (Joe Giddens/PA)
Pressure on households to be laid bare as inflation expected to hit 10%
Green hydrogen will be used to heat the still at Arbikie Distillery. Pic: Grant Campbell Instagram @fixing_the_shadows
Angus distillery gets green light for 250ft turbine in world-leading hydrogen energy scheme
Apprenticeships are still looked on with stigma compared with a university degree, a survey has suggested (Taylor Wimpey/PA)
Stigma remains among students about apprenticeships versus degrees – survey
An IRT Surveys infrared survey of Tower Bridge in London.
Dundee thermal imaging firm sells for £3 million
0
Crieff Hydro
Crieff Hydro: Perthshire hotel invests £200,000 in revamping facilities
0
An inflation figure usually used to determine annual rises in some train fares will be released on Wednesday (Ben Birchall/PA)
Inflation figure used for rail fare rises to be released

More from The Courier

Key man: Levitt
Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet
0
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Fire crews attending to a fire in a building on Hill street, behind Kirkcaldy High street.
Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street
Police vehicles and an ambulance attending the incident near Forgandenny.
Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth
Flooding at Elliot Links last November.
12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way
0
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…