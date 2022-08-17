Cineworld warns of weak audience numbers until November over ‘limited’ releases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cineworld warns of weak audience numbers until November over ‘limited’ releases

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 8.25am
The cinema group said it has seen weak footfall and expects this continue until November (Mike Egerton/PA)
The cinema group said it has seen weak footfall and expects this continue until November (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cineworld has warned audience numbers have been weaker than expected and predicted they will stay low until November due to “limited” film releases.

The world’s second largest cinema business said it is now assessing options to shore up its finances as a result.

The group, which also owns the Picturehouse chain in the UK and Regal Cinemas in the US, had pinned its hopes on releases such as Top Gun: Maverick, The Batman and Thor: Love And Thunder to aid its recovery from the heavy impact of the pandemic.

However, in a statement the firm said: “Despite a gradual recovery of demand since reopening in April 2021, recent admission levels have been below expectations.

Top Gun: Maverick UK Premiere – London
Tom Cruise attending the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick (Ian West/PA)

“These lower levels of admissions are due to a limited film slate that is anticipated to continue until November 2022 and are expected to negatively impact trading and the group’s liquidity position in the near term.”

Cineworld said it will continue with cost-saving plans but will also look at new options to improve its financial position.

The business, which was saddled with 4.8 billion dollars (£4 billion) of debt at the end of the last financial year, said it is in talks with stakeholders over potential funding or considering restructuring its balance sheet.

Liberum analyst James Wheatcroft said its heavy debt burden means a balance sheet restructuring will “likely leave little for existing Cineworld shareholders”.

Cineworld said: “The group’s business operations are expected to remain unaffected by these efforts and Cineworld expects to continue to meet its ongoing business counterparty obligations.

“Cineworld continues to welcome guests to its cinemas across its global markets as normal, without disruption.”

It comes after the business posted a loss of 565.8 million US dollars (£429 million) in 2021 as revenues were boosted by higher admissions.

Sentiment around the company has also been dented over the past year by a pair of separate legal spats.

Taika Waititi arriving for the premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder in Leicester Square, London, in July
Taika Waititi arriving for the premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder in Leicester Square, London, in July (Ian West/PA)

In September, the London-listed business struck an agreement to pay 170 million US dollars to disgruntled Regal shareholders who were frustrated with the price it purchased the US cinema chain for following a dispute, although it has subsequently sought to delay some payments.

Meanwhile, in December it was ordered to pay 1.23 billion Canadian dollars (£720 million) by a court after it decided not to go through with a takeover of Canadian rival Cineplex as the pandemic broke out.

Chief executive Mooky Greidinger appealed against the court ruling and claimed the company acted in “good faith”.

