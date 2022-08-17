Double-digit inflation sinks spirits among European and US markets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Double-digit inflation sinks spirits among European and US markets

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 5.43pm
European markets took a turn for the worst after a double-digit UK inflation reading went above market expectations (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)
European markets took a turn for the worst after a double-digit UK inflation reading went above market expectations (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)

European markets took a turn for the worse after a double-digit UK inflation reading went above market expectations, prompting stark warnings over the cost-of-living crisis and a possible recession.

London’s top index sunk into the red on Wednesday despite reaching a two-month high the day prior.

The FTSE 100 finished the day trading 20.34 points lower, or 0.27%, at 7,515.75.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “After an initially positive start to the day, sentiment in Europe has deteriorated as the day has progressed after UK inflation surged into double figures to 10.1%.

“This prompted a surge in yields in a sign that not only are higher prices on their way, but also the risk of higher rates and possible recession, not only in the UK, but across Europe as well.

Ongoing bleak energy bill forecasts and reports that Germany could run out of gas in three months if Putin cuts off supplies also dampened the mood across European markets.

The German Dax index was down 2% at the end of the day, and the French Cac index had fallen 0.97%.

The weak sentiment was felt across the pond and US markets were also trading lower. The S&P 500 was down 1.1% and Dow Jones had fallen 0.83% when European markets closed.

“The UK’s CPI reading and ongoing concerns about Europe’s seemingly-inevitable winter energy crunch have been behind the risk-off move, with investors tempering their optimism about the next few months as they fret about recessions in both the UK and the rest of Europe,” added Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Meanwhile, the US dollar continued to move higher against the pound after July retail sales showed little indication of a significant slowdown in consumer spending.

The pound was down by around 0.45% against the dollar, at 1.2037, and down 0.4% against the euro, at 1.1841, when the financial markets closed.

Crude oil prices fell to a six-month low during the day as rising UK inflation raised concerns of weaker demand across Europe. The price of Brent crude was down 0.4% to 91.94 dollars per barrel when European markets closed.

Cineworld cinema
Cineworld’s share price plunged after it warned audience numbers have been weak and said they will stay low until November due to ‘limited’ film releases (Mike Egerton/PA)

In company news, shares in Cineworld plunged more than 60% on Wednesday after the chain warned its audience numbers have been weaker than expected amid limited film releases.

The world’s second largest cinema business said it is looking into new options to improve its financial position. But the announcement evidently spooked traders and its share price hit a new record low.

Shares in the company had fallen 12.56p to 8.24p when markets closed.

Meanwhile, Persimmon saw its share price slip after posting a fall in revenues and profits for the past six months.

But the housebuilder still gave shareholders an upbeat outlook with strong demand for new housing and completion numbers on track to hit full-year expectations.

Nevertheless, Persimmon was the biggest faller on the FTSE 100 on Wednesday. Its share price was down 145p to 1,704p when markets closed.

On the other hand, construction giant Balfour Beatty offered a more positive set of results which prompted a jump in its share price.

The company told investors that its profits more than doubled over the past six months, delivering pre-tax profits of £83 million against £35 million in the same period last year. It also raised its guidance for profits from operations for the rest of the year.

Shares leapt up by more than 10% during the day. Its share price was up 31.5p to 320.7p by the end of the day.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Diaegeo, up 40.5p to 3,888.5p, BP, up 4.4p to 430.9p, British American Tobacco up 34p to 3,440.5p, Flutter Entertainment, up 100p to 10,815p, and Reckitt Benckiser Group, up 54p to 6,612p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Persimmon, down 145p to 1,704p, Aveva Group, down 131p to 2,295p, INTL Consolidated Airlines Group, down 5.9p to 117.1p, Prudential, down 39.4p to 949.6p, and Haleon, down 10.7p to 258.4p.

