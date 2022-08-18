Mecca bingo firm Rank prepared for ‘tougher autumn’ amid cost crunch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mecca bingo firm Rank prepared for ‘tougher autumn’ amid cost crunch

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 12.19pm
The boss of Rank Group has said the casino and bingo business is braced for a ‘tougher autumn’ as rocketing household bills threaten to hit customer spending (Jacob King/PA)
The boss of Rank Group has said the casino and bingo hall company is braced for a “tougher autumn” as rocketing household bills threaten to hit spending.

The Mecca Bingo owner saw shares dip on Thursday morning after it warned that inflation – which hit a 40-year high of 10.1% in July – could affect customer demand.

It added that inflationary pressures, such as “the further rise in energy prices in recent weeks”, are also likely to have an impact on the firm’s profitability.

Chief executive John O’Reilly told the PA news agency that recent trading has been “resilient” but the company is aware of pressures on consumer finances.

“So far, we are pleased with where demand levels are,” he said.

“A lot of people we meet in bingo venues have only come back recently following Covid so there is still a lot of positivity there among customers.

“But we know we might see a tougher autumn as energy price rises come through.”

It came as Rank swung to a pre-tax profit of £74.3 million for the year to June 30, bouncing back from a £107.3 million loss in the previous year.

Meanwhile, net gaming revenues almost doubled to £644 million for the year, compared with £325.3 million in the previous year.

The company, which also owns the Grosvenor Casinos brand, said it was boosted by the end of pandemic restrictions but suffered a weaker-than-expected performance over the second half of the year at its casinos.

It said city centre venues, particularly in London, were held back at the start of 2022 by a slow return of workers and tourists into central London.

Mr O’Reilly said this has improved in recent months, highlighting an increase in tourists from the Middle East over the summer.

He added: “Whilst we have been seeing improvements in London in recent weeks, the trading environment across the UK is likely to remain difficult in the months ahead, with inflationary pressures squeezing consumer discretionary expenditure and cost increases, particularly in energy prices, putting pressure on profit margins.

“However, we are taking actions to drive further efficiencies in the venues businesses, and we are seeing strong revenue growth in properties which have recently benefited from our accelerated capital investment programme.”

Shares were 2.4% lower after early trading on Thursday.

