FTSE rises after dust settles on inflation stir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

FTSE rises after dust settles on inflation stir

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 5.23pm
Shares rose in London on Thursday. (Victoria Jones/PA)
Shares rose in London on Thursday. (Victoria Jones/PA)

European markets were in fine mood on Thursday after a worse-than-expected UK inflation reading caused a stir among investors in the top global indices the day before.

Trading was more subdued in the US, but Europe’s markets recovered and gains among oil stocks helped offset losses from insurance giants on the FTSE 100.

The index was trading higher by 26.1 points, or 0.35%, at 7,541.85 by the end of the day.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a disjointed session for European markets today.

“We’ve seen a modest drift higher largely due to the recovery of US markets off their intraday lows from yesterday, which has helped add some support for prices.

“The FTSE 100 has been helped by a resilient oil and gas sector, with a rebound in oil prices helping to underpin the broader index, led by BP and Shell.”

But a host of companies going ex-dividend – trading without the value of their next dividend payment – dragged down the index, Mr Hewson added.

Abrdn, Aviva, M&G and HSBC were among the companies that started trading ex-dividend on London’s top stock exchange.

Elsewhere in Europe, The German Dax also lifted after sliding on Wednesday, and finished the day up 0.5%. The French Dax gained the same amount.

The US’s top indices were trading higher than the previous day. A slowdown in jobless claims coupled with a modest rebound in manufacturing seen in the Philadelphia Fed business survey helped lift the sombre mood.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% when European markets closed, while the Dow Jones had dropped 0.1%.

In company news, there was a moderate rebound in the share price of AO World despite bosses reporting the company had fallen to an annual loss.

The online electricals retailer posted a £37 million pre-tax loss for the year to March 31, a substantial drop from a £20 million profit the previous year. Shares in the company have tumbled more than 80% in the past year following several profit warnings.

But investors were placated by the retailer’s promise to shake up business in the year ahead and focus on returning to profit growth. Shares were up 2p to 42.16p when markets closed.

Online furniture retailer Made.com saw its shares tread water after confirming it was considering a potential equity capital raise.

The announcement came after Sky News reported on Wednesday that the business could raise up to £50 million in a sale of shares to boost finances.

The firm has seen its market cap plunge by around 95% since it first listed on the London Stock Exchange. Shares closed up just 0.02p at 9.9p.

In gambling news, Mecca Bingo owner Rank Group warned that inflation could affect consumer demand in the coming months and hit the firm’s profitability.

The casino and bingo hall company told shareholders it is braced for a “tougher autumn”, despite swinging to a pre-tax profit of £74.3 million for the year to June 30 and bouncing back from previous losses.

Shares in the company dipped slightly on Wednesday and finished the day down 3p at 85p.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Antofagasta, up 29.5p to 1,169.5p, BP, up 11.1p to 442p, Prudential, up 23.4p to 973p, Glencore, up 11.55p to 498.25p, and Fresnillo, up 16.4p to 729.8p.

The biggest fallers were Aviva, down 19.4p to 439.4p, Legal & General, down 11.7p to 270.6p, Hikma, down 50p to 1,441p, JD Sports, down 4p to 124.6p, and Abrdn, down 4p to 161.85p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Families face a grim winter as experts predict the cap on energy bills will hit close to £3,600 per year from October – before rising again next year (Purple Marbles/Alamy/PA)
Bills will hit nearly £3,600 from October, experts say in final prediction
Former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson has opened two new convenience stores.
Former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson expands convenience stores business
0
(PA)
Union outrage as owner of P&O Ferries makes record profit
A member of staff on a empty platform platform at Waterloo Station (Victoria Jones/PA)
Rail union bosses warn pay dispute will continue ‘for as long as it takes’
Great British Railway Journeys presenter Michael Portillo is joining GB News (PA)
GB News announces ‘exciting new talent’ joining the channel
Beinn Bhracaigh in Pitlochry is for sale.
Four-star Perthshire hotel on sale for more than £800,000
Online furniture seller Made.com is seeking to strengthen its balance sheet (Made.com/PA)
Made.com considers sale of shares to raise cash
The boss of Rank Group has said the casino and bingo business is braced for a ‘tougher autumn’ as rocketing household bills threaten to hit customer spending (Jacob King/PA)
Mecca bingo firm Rank prepared for ‘tougher autumn’ amid cost crunch
Rishi Sunak insisted he can win the race to be Tory leader (Niall Carson/PA)
Sunak says he has ‘shot’ at being PM despite polls putting Truss well ahead
Juice and packaged fruit supplier Orchard House is to shut its Gateshead factory (Orchard House/PA)
430 jobs at risk as Orchard House Foods shuts Gateshead factory

More from The Courier

Liam Churches, 15, who was missing from Perth, has been traced.
Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well
Phil Welsh holding picture of son Lee, who died in 2017.
Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis…
1
John Alexander.
'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period…
1
Shares rose in London on Thursday. (Victoria Jones/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation
Caitlin Medwik, Scott Wilson and daughter Kayleigh, and their Rosyth home following the fire.
Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support
0
Allan Bryant's parents Allan Bryant Snr and Marie Degan
Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…