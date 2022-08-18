Consumer confidence hits record low amid ‘acute’ cost-of-living concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Consumer confidence hits record low amid ‘acute’ cost-of-living concerns

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 12.03am
Confidence in the general economy looking back over the previous year has decreased for eight months in a row (PA)
Confidence in the general economy looking back over the previous year has decreased for eight months in a row (PA)

Consumer confidence has hit a record low amid “acute concerns” in the face of the soaring cost of living and bleak economic prospects.

GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index fell three points in August to minus 44, its lowest figure since records began in 1974.

All five measures that make up the index fell last month, including confidence in personal finances and the general economy.

Confidence in the general economy looking back over the previous year has decreased for eight months in a row to reach minus 68 – some 26 points lower than last August.

Similarly, confidence in the economy for the year ahead has also seen a consistent sharp decline over the same period, falling to a new low of minus 60.

The forecast for personal finances over the next 12 months fell five points on July to minus 31 – some 42 points lower than this time last year.

The Major Purchase Index, a measure of confidence in buying big ticket items, fell by four points in August to minus 38 – a total of 35 points lower than this time last year.

GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said: “These findings point to a sense of capitulation, of financial events moving far beyond the control of ordinary people.

“With headline after headline revealing record inflation eroding household buying power, the strain on the personal finances of many in the UK is alarming.

“Just making ends meet has become a nightmare and the crisis of confidence will only worsen with the darkening days of autumn and the colder months of winter.”

Linda Ellett, UK head of retail and leisure consumer markets at KPMG, said: “Those storm clouds are now fast closing in, with higher costs reducing the discretionary spending power of even more households this autumn and winter.

“So far this year, retail sales have somewhat defied the very low levels of consumer confidence. But a widespread reduction in spending ability will lead to drops in demand and changing buying behaviour, both of which will impact the high street and wider economy.

“The scale of the demand reduction remains unknown, but retailers do know that there will be various trade-down audiences and treat occasions. The key to weathering this storm is to try and capture and retain those customers – from those seeking out more value products, through to those swapping meals out for premium range meals in.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Just Eat Takeaway.com has announced the sale of its one-third stake in Brazilian food delivery company iFood for 1.8 billion euros (Just Eat/PA)
Just Eat owner to sell stake in iFood for £1.5bn
The UK watchdog has issued a warning to companies offering “buy now pay later” schemes that they could be committing a criminal offence over misleading and harmful adverts (Tim Goode/PA)
‘Buy now pay later’ adverts could be misleading consumers, watchdog warns
UK retail sales picked up in July but declined in the longer term in a sign that consumers are making cutbacks to save money amid soaring inflation, according to official figures (Julien Behal/ PA)
Retail sales lift but shoppers are making cutbacks in the long term – ONS
A strike by London Underground workers is disrupting travel across the capital (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tube strike causing travel misery across London
Government borrowing hit £4.9 billion in July (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Inflation fuels jump in Government debt costs as borrowing hits £4.9bn
Jim Duffy, a host of the Bitcoin Collective podcast, who is organising a Bitcoin conference.
My crypto wallet has lost half its value – but I’m still backing Bitcoin
0
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss face more hustings on Friday (Jacob King/PA)
Tory candidates face hustings as Truss accused of wanting ‘devastating cuts’
(PA)
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
Families face a grim winter as experts predict the cap on energy bills will hit close to £3,600 per year from October – before rising again next year (Purple Marbles/Alamy/PA)
Bills will hit nearly £3,600 from October, experts say in final prediction
Shares rose in London on Thursday. (Victoria Jones/PA)
FTSE rises after dust settles on inflation stir

More from The Courier

Carl Harvey leaves Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee member of 'super-secret' group of paedophiles is jailed
The McPhees were jailed at the high court in Edinburgh
Fife sex predator jailed for attack on sleeping woman
Mechanic checking the underside of a car during an MOT in Dundee
5 local garages for your next service or MOT in Dundee, Angus and Fife
An XL Bully, similar to the one in the attack, and Rosemount Road. Image for illustrative purposes only.
Woman charged after girl, 15, seriously injured in Dundee dog attack
Images of new Site 6 office block development at Dundee Waterfront. Photo: Cooper Cromar Architects
COURIER OPINION: Councillors must ensure waterfront office plans will benefit Dundee
0
Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside declined to comment on Jason Grant's appointment to the period poverty role.
Angus Council figureheads silent on period poverty officer row
0