Heritage train company launches service in competition with Avanti West Coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Heritage train company launches service in competition with Avanti West Coast

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 1.30pm
A heritage train company is launching a charter service between London and the North West to help passengers frustrated by Avanti West Coast’s severe disruption (Lynne Cameron/PA)
A heritage train company is launching a charter service between London and the North West to help passengers frustrated by Avanti West Coast’s severe disruption (Lynne Cameron/PA)

A heritage train company is launching a charter service between London and the North West to help passengers frustrated by Avanti West Coast’s severe disruption.

Crewe-based Locomotive Services Group will begin operating a first class-only charter service to and from London Euston on Friday.

The train’s air-conditioned carriages are restored British Rail Mark 3 stock with three-abreast seating, tables, power points and large windows.

The service will only operate on Fridays, and will run at 110mph using electric locomotives.

It will depart from Crewe at 2.29pm, running non-stop to arrive at London Euston at 4.12pm.

The train will set off to return north at 5.27pm, calling at Birmingham International, Birmingham New Street, Wolverhampton, Stafford, Crewe and Wilmslow before arriving at Manchester Piccadilly at 8.45pm.

Passengers can travel “in comfort and style without the stress of normal rail services”, according to the operator.

It added: “Say goodbye to packed commuter trains and hello to luxurious legroom and cushioned comfort.”

Fares cost £75 each way.

Avanti West Coast passengers booking at the last minute for travel from London Euston to Manchester Piccadilly on Fridays in standard class are charged £68.60 for an off-peak single.

First-class travel – which, unlike on the charter train, includes food and drink – costs £169.30.

But many customers have faced major disruption in recent weeks.

Timetables have been slashed, with services between Manchester and London reduced from three per hour to one per hour.

Passengers are also being prevented from booking tickets more than a few days in advance.

The company has blamed workers for embarking on “unofficial strike action”, as the number of weekly services it is able to operate using drivers voluntarily working on rest days for extra pay has reduced from around 400 to 50.

Drivers’ union Aslef accuses the operator of failing to employ enough drivers.

Charter trains have not been used for regular services on Britain’s railways since summer 2018.

Heritage operator West Coast Railway ran a shuttle between Windermere and Oxenholme for people visiting the Lake District because Northern stopped serving the route due to major problems with new timetables.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Soaring energy costs are pushing cafes, restaurants and shops across the nation to the brink, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has warned (John Walton/PA)
FSB warns energy costs pushing small firms to the brink
The picket line outside Liverpool Lime Street station (PA)
More travel misery for rail passengers as strike action continues
(Peter Byrne/PA)
What can households do to offset soaring energy costs?
Nord Stream gas pipe terminal in north of Germany (Alamy)
Russian energy giant Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for three days
The value of the pound dropped heavily against the dollar on Friday. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Falling pound helps FTSE avoid global sell-off
orders on Friday afternoon were cancelled by the supermarket (Rui Vieira/PA)
Tesco cancels shoppers’ online orders after ‘technical issue’
Undated handout photo issued by Hays of a Hays logo. The company will update investors on Thursday August 25 (Dan Lewis/VisMedia/PA)
Worker shortages and wage rises to guide Hays to profit
Rail unions have reacted furiously to a warning by the Transport Secretary that changes employers are seeking, which are at the heart of the current train strikes, could be imposed (PA)
Rail union fury at threat to impose changes
There are reports Cineworld will file for bankruptcy within weeks (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Cineworld ‘prepares to file for bankruptcy within weeks’
Ofcom has given Sky nine months to implement the decision (Yui Mok/PA)
Sky told to write to TV customers whose minimum subscription is up

More from The Courier

Jack Ross doesn't foresee a frantic finale to the transfer window
Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes
0
Murray Davidson is sent off against Hibs.
Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone…
0
The Forgan Roundabout. Image: Google.
Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks
The family of missing Ross McLean have been informed.
Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes
A coastguard helicopter has been called to St Andrews.
Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews
Tesco Riverside in Dundee.
Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
0