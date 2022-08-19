Worker shortages and wage rises to guide Hays to profit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Worker shortages and wage rises to guide Hays to profit

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 4.09pm
Undated handout photo issued by Hays of a Hays logo. The company will update investors on Thursday August 25 (Dan Lewis/VisMedia/PA)
Undated handout photo issued by Hays of a Hays logo. The company will update investors on Thursday August 25 (Dan Lewis/VisMedia/PA)

Hays is set to reveal another strong profit as soaring competition for talent has pushed up wages and recruiting fees.

The London-listed recruitment agency is expected to reveal an annual operating profit of around £210 million when it updates shareholders on Thursday.

Last month, the company said it saw its fees increase by 23% over the three months to June as the tight labour market continued to support trading.

Many sectors, such as hospitality and technology, have warned over skills shortages in recent months, prompting significant demand for recruiters and higher pay for new workers.

Recessions are historically tough for the recruitment sector, but investors will be hoping that wage inflation and increased demand in some sectors will help Hays be resilient.

However, the latest jobs data from the Office for National Statistics on Tuesday showed the first signals that the UK labour market could be cooling.

The data revealed that the UK’s unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points to 3.8% in the three months to June.

It was the first increase in the measure for 17 months as companies have been desperate for staff following the pandemic.

Shareholders will be particularly keen to hear Hays’ outlook for the rest of the year, given dire warnings from the Bank of England that the UK could witness five successive quarters of recession,

Charlie Williams, equity research assistant at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “It’ll be interesting to hear how management sees wider conditions impacting recruitment going forward.

“Costs will be in the spotlight too, as Hays continues to increase headcount.

“Management have stated productivity remains strong, but it remains to be seen what impact these costs have had on operating margins, if any.”

The FTSE 250 business has 3,215 employees across bases in the UK and Ireland – as well as Australia, New Zealand and Germany.

The firm’s broad spread of markets and focus in the robust technology sector could help to protect its longer-term performance.

