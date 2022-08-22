Supply chain ‘will be severely disrupted’ by Felixstowe port strike, union warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Supply chain ‘will be severely disrupted’ by Felixstowe port strike, union warns

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 10.39am
Members of the Unite union man a picket line at one of the entrances to the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Members of the Unite union man a picket line at one of the entrances to the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

A union official says “the supply chain will be severely disrupted” by an eight-day strike at the UK’s biggest container port.

Unite national officer Robert Morton also warned there “will be more strikes” if his members’ pay demands are not met, as some 1,900 members of Unite at Felixstowe, Suffolk, are expected to walk out in a dispute over pay in the first strike to hit the port since 1989.

On Monday, the second day of industrial action at the port, Mr Morton said Unite wants an improved pay offer in line with at “least the rate of inflation”, suggesting a figure between “7% and 12.3%” would be acceptable.

Paul Davey, head of corporate affairs at the Port of Felixstowe, stressed there is a “7% plus £500” offer on the table, and has urged Unite to let its members vote on it.

Port of Felixstowe strike
Shipping containers at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Morton told Sky News: “The supply chain will be severely disrupted, I accept that. That’s one of the unfortunate parts of things like this.

“It could be over this afternoon if the employer agreed to meet us for real-time negotiations.

“The last message they gave to us is that ‘yes, we will meet you, but no, we will not move our position one inch’.

“That’s the wrong approach.”

Port of Felixstowe strike
Members of the Unite union are backing industrial action by 9-1 in a dispute over pay (Joe Giddens/PA)

He acknowledged that the union has not put the employer’s offer to its members, but added: “At the beginning of the negotiations we asked them what they wanted and they said, ‘we want you to go and negotiate and come back with at least the rate of inflation. If it’s anything less than that, then don’t bring it back’.

“So when we get further up the negotiations, perhaps we will put an offer to them, but it certainly won’t be at 7%.”

Workers including crane drivers, machine operators and stevedores are taking action after voting by more than 9-1 in favour of strikes.

The union said the strike will have a significant impact on the port, which handles around four million containers a year from 2,000 ships.

But a port source previously suggested the strikes will be an “inconvenience not a catastrophe”, claiming the supply chain is now used to disruption following the pandemic.

Port of Felixstowe strike
Workers including crane drivers, machine operators and stevedores are taking action after voting by more than 9-1 in favour of strikes (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Morton added: “We’ve been asking for a minimum of the rate of inflation. The RPI at the moment is at (12.3%).

“However, if we can sit down and thrash this out, there will be a figure between 7% and 12.3% that’s acceptable to my membership.”

But Mr Davey told Sky News: “These negotiations have been going on for a long time now.

“The offer that was on the table at the time they voted to strike was 5% plus £500. It’s now 7% plus £500.

“We have moved considerably during the course of the negotiations.

“Unite started the negotiations asking for 10% and they ended them asking for 10%.

“There’s only one party here that’s tried to find a deal.

“What I suggest (Unite) should do is ask their members about this.

“The members this part of Unite represent have not had a chance to vote on the deal.”

