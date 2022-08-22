Felixstowe dockers ‘relying on food banks’ as port strike reaches second day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Felixstowe dockers ‘relying on food banks’ as port strike reaches second day

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 7.15pm
Members of the Unite union man a picket line at one of the entrances to the Port of Felixstowe (Joe Giddens/PA)
Members of the Unite union man a picket line at one of the entrances to the Port of Felixstowe (Joe Giddens/PA)

Dockers striking at Britain’s largest container port have said they are relying on food banks and struggling to make mortgage payments as the cost-of-living crisis intensifies.

Almost 2,000 workers walked out from the site in Felixstowe, Suffolk, on Sunday for the first time in 30 years as pay negotiations broke down between the port and trade union Unite.

In scenes which some compared to a party, strikers gathered on a roundabout near the port on Monday to call for a 10% pay rise, which would keep wages roughly in line with inflation.

However, the Port of Felixstowe has said salaries are significantly above the national average, and is instead offering a 7% boost plus a payment of £500.

Unite members at Port of Felixstowe strike
Stevedore Lucky Singh said everyone was worried about spiralling costs (Ben Smith/PA)

With impromptu karaoke breaking out and protesters grilling burgers, the mood at the picket line appeared upbeat.

However, Lucky Singh, a stevedore of almost two decades who led strikers in a performance of Sweet Caroline, said everyone was worried about spiralling costs.

“There are some angry people here,” he told the PA news agency.

“The company has given us all a good living and I won’t knock the company … but at the moment we have a situation that we need to get resolved.

“I’m scared. It’s scary because at the end of the day I have a mortgage to pay like everyone else, I’ve got bills.”

A tug driver, who declined to be named, said he had been feeding his children from a food bank as the situation got “worse and worse and worse by the minute”.

“I’m now down to like £4 in my bank account this week, but we’ve got shoes to buy, a school uniform to buy,” he added.

The man, who has worked at Felixstowe since the early 2000s, said he was torn between taking extra shifts and taking care of his wife, who is recovering from an operation.

“Sometimes I get offered the overtime but I can’t actually physically do it because I’m needed elsewhere … and it’s such a hard balance,” he said.

“Do I go to work and earn X amount of pounds extra? Or do I stay at home and look after my wife and kids?”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham has previously said that Felixstowe docks is “enormously profitable” making £61 million in profits in 2020 and its parent CK Hutchison Holding Ltd handed £99 million to its shareholders that year.

Phil Pemberton, who has worked at the docks for almost three decades, said: “We would like to feel that the company values us as much as they value their shareholders.

“I’m of the age where retirement isn’t too far away. I’m looking at it and saying, ‘where is the money coming from for us to live on a day-to-day basis and be able to start saving a little bit for retirement?’”

Drivers approaching the picket line seemed supportive of the strikers, with several raising their fists or waving as they passed by.

At one point, Mr Singh drove laps around the roundabout, blasting his horn while red Unite flags streamed out of both windows.

The roundabout is just across the road from a McDonald’s – a “godsend”, according to Unite regional organiser Miles Hubbard.

Unite members at Port of Felixstowe strike
Members of the Unite union protesting near the Port of Felixstowe (Ben Smith/PA)

“It’s great because we can get coffee all the time, it’s perfect,” he said.

Mr Hubbard hit back at the port after its head of corporate affairs claimed Unite was acting undemocratically by not offering members a vote on the 7% pay rise.

“They’re being disingenuous in order to make it look as though the union is being unreasonable,” he said.

“We know, because we talk to our members, that they would not be happy.

“The company’s trying to suggest it’s obligatory on us to ballot for every suggestion they make in a negotiation. Nobody ever thought that was the case.”

A Port of Felixstowe spokesman said Unite had let employees down by rejecting its pay rise, said to be worth between 8.1% and 9.6% this year.

He said “very many” workers wanted to accept the offer and return but were scared of crossing the picket line.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

People eating pheasant killed by lead shot are ‘unwittingly eating lead, which is toxic’, according to a study (Gareth Fuller/PA)
People eating wild-shot pheasant ‘likely to be eating lead’
Global stocks suffered losses Monday with warnings of “stratospheric” cost of living rises in the UK making waves across the major markets (Tim Ireland/ PA)
Global markets suffering losses against UK inflation panic
Errol's Post Office
Perthshire village Post Office on market as owners sell after 35 years
0
A Eurostar train (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Eurostar announces new boss to continue operator’s Covid recovery
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
‘Difficult to see how many will cope’ this winter as energy price cap soars
The squeeze on gas supplies in Europe has helped fuel rocketing inflation and driven up household bills (Alamy/PA)
No 10 says no need to panic over energy supplies
Sheila Penrose is retiring from McDonald’s board (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
McDonald’s reshapes board as longtime member Sheila Penrose retires
CEO of German sports equipment company Adidas AG, Kasper Rorsted, is leaving (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Adidas looks for new boss as CEO prepares to step down next year
Rishi Sunak has accused his Conservative leadership rival, Liz Truss, of ‘promising the earth to everybody’ (Niall Carson/PA)
Truss ‘promising the earth’ in bid to become PM, says Sunak
(Danny Lawson/PA)
UK inflation to breach 18% due to energy price surge, Citi warns

More from The Courier

People are being told to not swim on Borughty Ferry or Monifieth beaches due to sewage being leaked into the Tay.
Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay
0
Rebecca Sivyer with her daughter Millie.
Rebecca Sivyer: Candles lit and hundreds of tributes mark a year since Perth mum's…
0
The Lundin Links Hotel was destroyed by the fire.
Lundin Links Hotel demolition confirmed after fire
0
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Train delays at Dundee due to railway trespassers
0
Jamie Low with partner Ally Ramsay and children Connor and Courtney in their younger years.
Mum, 42, dies in Dundee street after partner's desperate bid to save her
0
The Skyaxe kickboxing club at Barnsley for the WKO Championships.
Dundee kickboxing club packs world championships punch as coach shares young autistic fighter success…
0