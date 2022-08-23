Banned Toyota ad ‘condoned and encouraged’ irresponsible driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Banned Toyota ad ‘condoned and encouraged’ irresponsible driving

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 12.04am Updated: August 24 2022, 10.17am
(PA)
(PA)

A Toyota advert which “condoned and encouraged unsafe or irresponsible driving” has been banned.

People were able to infer Toyota GR Series vehicles were “capable of delivering a performance based on speed and an element of risk”, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has ruled.

The ad, which appeared in The Guardian and i newspapers in April and May 2022, featured an image of three cars driving close together along a country road, with the headline “That GR Feeling”.

The ad appeared in April and May 2022 (ASA)

At the bottom, it read: “Precise. Balanced. Playful. It’s this elusive combination that delivers the heart-pumping excitement of the Toyota GR Series. Pure performance cars, born from Toyota Gazoo Racing. And now on a road near you.”

Three complainants, including the Worthing Green Party who believed the ad condoned and encouraged driving behaviour that was dangerous, challenged whether the advert was irresponsible.

Toyota defended the ad, arguing people would only read the “GR” in the headline phonetically, as relating to the model of the vehicles, rather than a growling sound of a high performance engine.

The firm also said that the phrase “that feeling” was used commonly in ads, referring to a feeling of enjoyment rather than driving fast.

It added the cars should not have been interpreted as racing on a public road and disagreed with complaints that readers would see the words “playful” and “heart pumping excitement” as a reference to irresponsible driving.

However, the ASA ruled the poster must not appear in the same form, with Toyota told to ensure future ads do not “condone or encourage unsafe or irresponsible driving”.

It said: “We considered that the overall impression created by the ad was a suggestion that the high performance nature of GR Series vehicles meant that drivers of those vehicles could push the boundaries of safe and responsible driving and that it was desirable and enjoyable to do so.

“We concluded that in so doing the ad condoned and encouraged unsafe or irresponsible driving.”

