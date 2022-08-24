Asda to remove ‘best before’ dates from almost 250 fresh products

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Asda to remove ‘best before’ dates from almost 250 fresh products

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 9.35am
Shoppers in the fruit and vegetables section of a branch of Asda in south London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Shoppers in the fruit and vegetables section of a branch of Asda in south London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Asda is to remove ‘best before’ dates from almost 250 fresh fruit and vegetable products as it joins a movement among supermarkets to help customers cut waste and save money.

The supermarket will leave the dates off produce including citrus fruits, potatoes, cauliflowers and carrots across all its UK stores from September 1.

The dates will be replaced by a new code which will be used by store staff to ensure quality and freshness, the retailer said.

Asda is also providing guidance online and on packaging to help customers store and prepare fresh food as well as tips on how to reduce waste.

It follows the Waste & Resources Action Programme (Wrap) saying that ‘best before’ dates on fruit and vegetables are unnecessary and contribute to climate change.

Wrap figures suggest that the average family throws away £60 worth of food and drink each month.

Asda head of technical Andy Cockshaw said: “Reducing food waste in our business and in customers’ homes is a priority and we are always looking at different ways to achieve this.

“We know for customers this has become more important than ever in the current climate as many families are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and are looking to make savings wherever they can.”

Catherine David, director of collaboration and change at Wrap, said: “We are delighted by this development from Asda to help tackle food waste in our homes.

“Our research has shown that date labels on fruit and veg are unnecessary – getting rid of them can prevent the equivalent of seven million shopping baskets’ worth from our household bins.

“The influence of no date label or the right date label on what we use and what we throw away is huge.

“More supermarkets need to get ahead on food waste by axing date labels from fresh produce, allowing people to use their own judgement.”

Waitrose and Marks & Spencer have announced this year that they are removing the dates from hundreds of fresh products, while Tesco led the way when it got rid of them from more than 100 items in 2018.

In January, Morrisons announced plans to remove ‘use by’ dates on milk and encourage consumers to use a “sniff test” instead to determine if it is okay to consume.

