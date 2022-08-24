Strike at port will escalate unless improved pay offer is made, vows union boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Strike at port will escalate unless improved pay offer is made, vows union boss

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 11.05am Updated: August 24 2022, 1.55pm
Members of the Unite union man a picket line at one of the entrances to the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, Britain’s busiest container port (Joe Giddens/PA)
Members of the Unite union man a picket line at one of the entrances to the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, Britain’s busiest container port (Joe Giddens/PA)

A strike at Britain’s largest container port will escalate unless workers are given an improved pay offer, a trade union boss said as she signalled that disruption could continue until Christmas.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite trade union, addressed a flag-waving crowd of striking workers gathered on a roundabout near dock gate number one at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk.

Almost 2,000 dockers have walked out in a dispute over pay, and on the fourth day of an eight-day strike Ms Graham joined some of them on the picket line.

There was a festival atmosphere as music, including Fight For Your Right by Beastie Boys, was played through loudspeakers, and there were cheers when passing vehicles sounded their horns.

Ms Graham said that disruption at the port “is not necessary” and bosses “just need to pay the 10%” increase in wages that the union is requesting for workers.

She said the employer had made multi-million pound profits but were “asking these workers to take a pay cut”.

“It’s absolutely totally abhorrent,” said Ms Graham.

“At the moment the employer has not come back to the table with an improved offer and I’m here today to support these workers but also to say we will escalate this dispute unless they come back with a revised offer because this is ridiculous that they’re making this huge profit and they’re asking workers to take a pay cut.”

Port of Felixstowe strike
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham joins her members on a picket line at one of the entrances to the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

She said she is speaking to reps and stewards on Wednesday and they will “discuss what that escalation looks like”.

“They could give these workers a 50% pay rise and still be in profit, and we’re only asking for 10%,” she said.

“As far as I’m concerned this is laid at their door.”

Asked if disruption could continue until Christmas, she said: “I think in a sense that’s a question for the employer in some ways.”

Port of Felixstowe strike
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham addresses Unite members on the picket line (Joe Giddens/PA)

But she continued: “Yes, obviously and unfortunately I have to say, if they don’t come back to the table this action will continue, and that’s not good for the public, it certainly isn’t good for these workers and I’d also say it’s not good for the employer.”

Engineer Stefan Long, who was among the striking workers, said: “If we can’t reach an agreement that’s worthwhile even balloting us as the members on, then it’ll go as far as it needs to go.

“People feel so strongly about this, it speaks for itself.”

The 33-year-old, who lives in Ipswich with his wife, said they have had to “readjust our lifestyle” as costs rise, with his energy bill soaring from £80 to £220 per month.

Port of Felixstowe strike
A man carrying a Unite the Union flag surfs around the Port of Felixstowe (Joe Giddens/PA)

“We’re cutting back on everything, absolutely everything,” he said.

“You see the margins shrinking and I feel for those who’ve got husband, wife, two children, three children. How are they going to get by?

“How are they going to feed their children and heat their homes?”

A port spokesperson said: “A lot of our employees feel let down by Unite.

“Many want to work and are angry that they have not been allowed to vote on the latest company offer.

“Unite say they are a democratic union but their words don’t match their deeds and they are promoting a national agenda at the expense of many of our employees.

“The port has offered a deal worth 8.1% to 9.6% this year.

“The strike imposed on them by Unite is an effective pay cut of 2.2%.

“Many employees have told us they want to come to work but feel too uncomfortable to do so.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Jollyes will open in Glenrothes in September.
New Fife pet shop to create jobs as part of £950,000 investment
Aveva is a member of London’s FTSE 100 index (Jonathan Brady/PA)
France’s Schneider Electric mulls bid for FTSE 100 firm Aveva
It was the first time since records began in January 1997 the UK did not import any fuels from Russia (Andrew Milligan/PA)
No fuel imported from Russia in June as trade hits record low
Virgin Media O2 has pledged to donate more than 61 million GB of data (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Virgin Media O2 donates £2m to digital inclusion charity
Debbie Murray, owner of Pre-Amado on Carnoustie High Street.
Love for second-hand shopping leads Angus woman to open new store
0
British Gas takes 90% of gas top ups and 100% of electricity top ups from indebted prepayment customers (Peter Byrne/PA)
Energy prepayment meter customers seeing up to 90% of gas top-ups going on debt
Thousands more homeowners who paid a doubled rent on their property will receive a refund after the competition watchdog cracked down on ‘unfair’ leasehold practices (Steve Parsons/ PA)
Thousands more homeowners to be refunded after ground rents doubled
Shoppers in the fruit and vegetables section of a branch of Asda in south London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Asda to remove ‘best before’ dates from almost 250 fresh products
The car dealership said it would pay back £1.5 million of business rates relief to the Government (Peter Byrne/PA)
Used car prices rise 27% at Lookers and queues for new cars grow
Former Tory leadership contender Tom Tugendhat has disclosed he is in Kyiv as Ukraine marks 31 years since it declared independence from the Soviet Union (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Tom Tugendhat in Kyiv on 31st anniversary of Ukraine independence

More from The Courier

Finland PM Sanna Marin is at the centre of a media storm after a leaked video showed her dancing with friends. Roni Rekomaa/Shutterstock.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why shouldn't politicians go clubbing? And would anyone care if she wasn't…
0
Members of the Unite union man a picket line at one of the entrances to the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, Britain’s busiest container port (Joe Giddens/PA)
What it's like to get a smear test - and how it protects against…
Male role models can make all the difference.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: It's up to us men to steer our boys out of harm's…
0
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of…
1
Sophy Mitchell and her husband Kevin.
Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death'
0
Elaine Harvey (left) and Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter (right) both faced no-fault evictions.
SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis
0