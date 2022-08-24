Christmas shoppers face reduced choice if port strike escalates, warn experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Christmas shoppers face reduced choice if port strike escalates, warn experts

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 4.47pm
Aerial view of the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk as members of the Unite union are on strike at Britain’s biggest and busiest container port (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Aerial view of the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk as members of the Unite union are on strike at Britain's biggest and busiest container port (Joe Giddens/ PA)

Shoppers may not be able to get the Christmas goods they want if disruption at the Port of Felixstowe rumbles on into next month, supply chain experts have warned.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite trade union, said that the eight-day strike which began on Sunday will escalate if workers are not given an improved pay offer.

Almost 2,000 dockers have walked out in a dispute over pay at the Suffolk port.

Simon Geale, of supply chain specialists Proxima, said the Port of Felixstowe has around 40% of the UK’s capacity and is “pretty critical”.

He said that while the eight-day strike would “snarl the system up a little bit more… it’s not going to be a fatal blow”.

But he said retailers will be monitoring the situation, as unloading for Christmas starts around September and, if the dispute continues into next month, it could case “serious disruption”.

Port of Felixstowe strike
A man carrying a Unite the Union flag surfs around the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk where members of the Unite union are on strike at Britain’s biggest and busiest container port (Joe Giddens/ PA)

“The retailers in particular will be keeping an eye on this because the closer we get and the more we move into September, that’s when they start unloading for Christmas,” he said.

“So a consequence could be that while the retailers have been trying to embed some predictability and encourage shoppers to buy early, they might not have the stock levels that they’d been planning to have.

“If it does rumble on even through September, that’s when the serious disruption starts.

“What’s happening at the moment is that the ships that would go into Felixstowe, particularly the larger berth ones, will either be sat outside Felixstowe or they’ll be having to divert, perhaps to Rotterdam.

“The cargo will have to be unloaded, shipped in on smaller ships to different ports, potentially adding a further week.

“You can see how things can start to back up and stack up.”

Port of Felixstowe strike
Members of the Unite union on a picket line at one of the entrances to the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk (Joe Giddens/ PA)

He said this could result in extra costs for consumers.

Mr Geale went on: “We’ve seen a lot of the retailers, particularly in terms of toys, because they got burnt last year, trying to buy in early, so there is a level of stock.

“I don’t think the shelves will be empty straight away, but it’s whether they’ll be able to replenish in time.”

He said Christmas could be “a little different this year”.

“A lot of the retailers are forecasting there’ll be significantly less demand with the cost-of-living crisis, so I think that’s one element,” he said.

“But I also think there’ll be a lot of savvy shoppers who will be trying to make sure they don’t face any pain.

Port of Felixstowe strike
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham speaks to her members on a picket line (Joe Giddens/ PA)

“It will be interesting to see if we see a bumper, high level of consumer demand through mid to late November and early December then a tail off.”

Dr John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS), said: “If we start to look at a longer dispute then we are into a situation where there could be significant disruptions in supply chains.

“It’s difficult to say which supply chains will be disrupted, but you’ve got to look at the aggregate volumes that are going through Felixstowe, probably our most important port in terms of bringing in containers.

“That’s going to significantly disrupt UK supply chains and now we’re potentially seeing shortages of goods, particularly going into Christmas.

“So you may not be able to get the Christmas goods that you wanted.”

