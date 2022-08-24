Third day of FTSE losses as interest rate hike fears weigh down on markets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Third day of FTSE losses as interest rate hike fears weigh down on markets

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 5.23pm
London’s top index has slipped in its third day of losses as rising gas prices continue to weigh down on major markets (Stefan Rousseau/ PA)
London’s top index has slipped in its third day of losses as rising gas prices continue to weigh down on major markets (Stefan Rousseau/ PA)

London’s top index has slipped to its third day of losses as rising gas prices continue to weigh down on major markets.

The FTSE 100 has been feeling the impact of a string of downbeat economic forecasts during the week.

City traders bet on the Bank of England raising interest rates to 4% in the new year to bring down spiralling inflation, according to reports on Tuesday afternoon. This would mean it hits more than double the current rate of 1.75%.

The FTSE 100 closed the day on Wednesday down 16.6 points, or 0.22%, at 7,471.51.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK said: “European markets have traded in a lacklustre manner today as higher gas prices serve to contain any attempt to push strongly higher.

“Expectations have been rising all week that we could see signalling towards more aggressive rate action from not only the Federal Reserve, but the Bank of England, and the European Central Bank as they try and play catch-up to contain the inflation genie, as expectations start to become ever more embedded.

“The FTSE 100 has once again struggled, down for the third day in a row, although it is well off its lows of the day.

“The strain appears to be being predominantly felt by basic resources on this morning’s news from China that has seen new Covid curbs introduced in cities outside Beijing, with Rio Tinto amongst the biggest fallers.

“House builders are also lower over concerns about what rising interest rates and an impending recession will do to housing demand over the winter period, with Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon near the bottom of the index.”

Elsewhere in Europe, top indices had managed to lift by the end of the day unlike the FTSE. The German Dax was up 0.2% and the French Cac had risen 0.39% when markets closed.

Across the pond, US indices were also in the green ahead of the three-day Jackson Hole Economic Symposium kicking off on Thursday, with global leading economists and policymakers set to discuss the current economic climate.

The S&P 500 was up 0.65% and Dow Jones had lifted 0.55% when European markets closed.

The pound was up by 0.06% against the euro, at 1.1837, and down 0.13% against the dollar, at 1.1802.

The price of Brent crude oil dropped 0.59% at the end of the day, at 99.63 dollars per barrel.

In company news, shares in Aveva surged after reports that one of its major shareholders, Schneider Electric, is considering buying the business.

Schneider holds around 60% of shares in the London-listed software company and the business confirmed that it could bid for the remaining shares that it does not own.

Aveva’s share price jumped by more than a quarter during the day following the announcement. Its share price was up 589p at 2,781p at the end of the day.

Meanwhile, car dealership Lookers hailed significant revenue growth amid soaring second-hand car prices.

It said it managed to make nearly £200 million more in revenue from used car sales in the first half of the year, up by nearly 17% compared to last year.

Shares in Lookers lifted slightly on Wednesday, and closed 8.4p higher at 83.4p.

It was also a good day for Premier Inn-owner Whitbread. The company announced it has invested £200 million into a new hotel development on central London’s the Strand, set to open sometime during 2027.

Shares in the group were up by 12p to 2,547p at the end of the day.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Aveva Group, up 589p at 2,781p, Pershing Square Holdings, up 105p at 2,750p, Bunzl, up 80p at 3,133p, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, up 80p at 3,498p, and Melrose Industries, up 3.15p at 141.8p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Persimmon, down 45.5p at 1,537p, Land Securities Group, down 18.6p at 664.4p, Prudential, down 25.6p at 928.2p, Centrica, down 1.96p at 82.38p, and Taylor Wimpey, down 2.6p at 110.5p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Models houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Fewer than one in eight homes listed for rent affordable with housing benefit
A person using a central heating thermostat (Steve Parsons/PA)
Ministers warned families will ‘fall through ice’ this winter without extra help
(PA)
Government must increase energy bill discount by at least 150%, Which? warns
Millions of households will struggle with their energy bills over the next year (Steve Parson/PA)
New PM should provide ‘radical’ energy support, says think tank
(Yui MOk/PA)
BCC calls on Government to boost Ofgem’s powers to support firms
UK car production has risen for three consecutive months year-on-year, leading to hopes that component shortages are easing (Peter Byrne/PA)
UK car production rises for third consecutive month
Ed Miliband called on the Tory leadership candidates to get serious about the cost of living (Dominic Lipinski/ PA)
Tory leadership candidates must offer ‘serious proposals’ as price cap rises
The letter was disclosed in a filing posted by the SEC on Wednesday (PA)
US securities regulators question Twitter about how it counts fake accounts
Aerial view of the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk as members of the Unite union are on strike at Britain’s biggest and busiest container port (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Christmas shoppers face reduced choice if port strike escalates, warn experts
Jollyes will open in Glenrothes in September.
New Fife pet shop to create jobs as part of £950,000 investment

More from The Courier

'Desperate' for action: Clark
Nicky Clark and Craig Sibbald absences explained as Dundee United boss Jack Ross offers…
0
John Justice in front of The Pillars on Dundee's Crichton Street.
Dundee pub manager makes plea for return of stolen Pillars model
0
Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
RAB DOUGLAS: Far too early for Dundee United to hit panic button - and…
0
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037663 -- Education Secretary launching consultation on Gaelic and Scots at the Goodlyburn Primary, which offers Gaelic Medium Education -- Picture shows gaelic teacher Christina McGregor with pupil Leena Valuri -- Goodlyburn Primary School, Crieff Road, Perth - Wednesday 24th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Goodlyburn Primary: The Perth school where children learn entirely in Gaelic
0
Tele News, unknown REPORTER Story, CR0012673 Tele First Class picture supplement. One P1 class at Goodlyburn Primary School. Picture shows general view / gv / locator. Goodlyburn Primary School, Crieff Road, Perth. Monday 26th August Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Poll: Should Gaelic should be taught more widely in Scottish schools as Perth primary…
0
London’s top index has slipped in its third day of losses as rising gas prices continue to weigh down on major markets (Stefan Rousseau/ PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Gym lurker and firework firestarter