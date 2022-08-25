Amigo Loans loses customers and revenue but optimistic of return to lending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Amigo Loans loses customers and revenue but optimistic of return to lending

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 11.23am
Amigo Loans has seen its customer base halved and its revenue cut by two-thirds as the troubled lender stays afloat despite its nearly two-year lending ‘pause’ (Amigo/PA)
Amigo Loans has seen its customer base halved and its revenue cut by two-thirds as the troubled lender stays afloat despite its nearly two-year lending “pause”.

The company stopped lending in November 2020 and has struggled to resume business amid high-profile mis-selling claims but said it plans to restart lending by late February.

But Amigo saw customer numbers almost halve to 61,000 in the three months to June 30, from 118,000 in the same period last year, according to its financial results published on Thursday.

Revenue also dropped year on year from £32.5 million to £10.4 million in the latest quarter, which Amigo said was driven by a reduction in its loan book.

The company said it has been working with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to gain regulatory approval for its new lending platform, RewardRate.

Chief executive Gary Jennison said the new brand “aims to offer a more affordable, responsible and flexible option to underserved customers who currently have very few choices”.

Amigo spent around a year fighting for survival in the courts after a swathe of customer complaints from borrowers who were mis-sold high-interest loans that they could not afford to repay.

But in May, customers voted in favour of a compensation package that would allow it to keep trading. The scheme was approved by the High Court.

Mr Jennison said: “We continue to engage positively with the FCA around our return to lending.

“This is the next step in our recovery, ahead of a proposed capital raise, and would enable a new start for the business, having taken on board the learnings from the past.”

The money would be used to fund the minimum £15 million contribution to the compensation scheme and to support future lending, Amigo said.

Bosses added that it is likely to need approval from shareholders and that it must be completed by late May in order for the company to continue lending.

A report from auditors PwC, which supervises the compensation scheme, will be published in early September.

