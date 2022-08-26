London home buyers need £35k higher income for mortgage, Zoopla says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
London home buyers need £35k higher income for mortgage, Zoopla says

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 11.16am
First time buyers will need to earn £12,250 more to afford a home as mortgage rates are set to be hiked up further this year, Zoopla said (PA)
First time buyers will need to earn £12,250 more to afford a home as mortgage rates are set to be hiked up further this year, Zoopla said (PA)

First time buyers will need to earn £12,250 more to afford a home as mortgage rates are set to be hiked up further this year, Zoopla has claimed.

Meanwhile, hopeful buyers in London will need a massive £35,000 more income to take out a loan on the average property compared to a year ago, according to the property portal’s house price index.

With interest rates being hiked up by the Bank of England to help curb spiralling inflation, first-time home buyers are set to be the biggest casualties of increasingly unaffordable mortgages.

The central bank set the base interest rate at 1.75% in August, marking the biggest single increase in 27 years.

City traders predict that rates could reach 4% in the new year as double-digit inflation in the UK climbs up even further.

First-time buyers on lower incomes, homeowners looking to trade-up their current home, and buyers in the south east of England and the capital will feel the greatest impact in terms of what they can afford, Zoopla warned on Friday.

Furthermore, property prices continue to get higher, with the average home now costing £19,800 more than it did last year. This is an 8.3% jump over 12 months, Zoopla said.

It also means that buying could become more expensive than renting in some regions as a result of higher interest rates pushing up the cost of monthly mortgage repayments. Until recently, this has not been the case for all areas outside London.

However, housing demand has not weakened as much as people might expect, despite higher prices and rising living standards, Zoopla noted.

This is because homebuyers tend to have higher disposable incomes and are more cushioned against the impact of increased living costs.

In contrast, lower-income households tend to rent or own their home outright and spend more of their budgets on essentials and utilities, the property site added.

But while the housing market has so far been resilient, house sales are likely to cool off from autumn into 2023 once we start seeing the impact of higher costs on first-time buyers’ affordability, experts said.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The property market may not be as safe as houses, because while annual price rises are still impressive, there are signs of weakness creeping in.

“Demand is getting shakier, and the first-time buyers who have been propping the market up are feeling the strain.

“First-time buyers are the engines of the housing market, particularly at the moment when they make up just over a third of all sales.

“When they get cold feet, it seizes up the rest of the market, so those who want to move up their ladder find it impossible to shift their old property, and are stuck in limbo.”

