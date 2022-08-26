Micro Focus agrees £5.1bn Canadian takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Micro Focus agrees £5.1bn Canadian takeover

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 11.58am
Tech firm Micro Focus has agreed a £5.1 billion takeover (Alamy/PA)
Tech firm Micro Focus has agreed a £5.1 billion takeover (Alamy/PA)

Another of the few remaining UK-owned technology companies is set to fall into foreign hands after Micro Focus agreed a £5.1 billion takeover.

Shares in the FTSE 100 company rocketed by more than 90% on Friday morning after the software firm confirmed the deal with Canadian company OpenText.

It comes as weakness in the pound continues to make British companies appealing acquisition targets for international suitors.

The move also comes days after French conglomerate Schneider Electric confirmed it is considering a full takeover for fellow London-listed tech business Aveva.

The board of Micro Focus agreed to a 532p per share offer, which represented a 98.3% premium on the company’s share price at the end of trading on Wednesday.

It added that the move values Micro Focus at £5.1 billion on an enterprise value basis.

OpenText is one of Canada’s biggest software businesses and said it to make up to 400 million US dollars (£338 million) as a result of the takeover.

The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year.

Mark J Barrenechea, chief executive officer of OpenText, said: “We are pleased to announce our firm intention to acquire Micro Focus, and I look forward to welcoming Micro Focus customers, partners and employees to OpenText.

“Upon completion of the acquisition, OpenText will be one of the world’s largest software and cloud businesses with a tremendous marquee customer base, global scale and comprehensive go-to-market.

“Customers of OpenText and Micro Focus will benefit from a partner that can even more effectively help them accelerate their digital transformation efforts by unlocking the full value of their information assets and core systems.”

Greg Lock, chairman of Micro Focus, said: “I am pleased to be recommending OpenText’s offer to our shareholders.

“The premium offered demonstrates the significant progress we have made transforming the business.

“OpenText not only shares our values but will offer new opportunities for both our customers and employees.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Forecasters suggest average energy bills could top £7,000 next year (Alamy/PA)
Price cap experts forecast £7,700 average bills next year
Kat, Andrew, Grace (10), Kate (8), Holly (5) and Livia (1) Cunningham at home in Bridge of Earn.
'I'm a Perth dad who took six months paternity leave - I'll never regret…
0
The Chancellor has suggested those earning around £45,000 annually could struggle to cope with soaring living costs as households prepare for another painful price hike over the winter (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Chancellor suggests those on £45,000 could struggle with sky-high bills
A McGill van.
McGill collapse: Dundee meeting to help workers with legal claims
Wall Street and European stocks took a dive after Fed chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish inflation speech (AP Photo/John Minchillo, file)
Wall Street and European markets slip after hawkish Powell speech
The Courier monthly energy bill calculator.
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
1
HBOS needed to be rescued by Lloyds TSB during the financial crisis (Dave Thompson/PA)
Bank and FCA end probe into HBOS bankers with no action
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
US Federal Reserve could keep lifting rates sharply ‘for some time’, says Powell
Vials of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines (Rogelio V Solis/AP)
Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech over patents behind Covid-19 vaccine
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has been meeting with bosses from generating firms to discuss what more the industry can do to ensure markets function effectively for consumers (Liam McBurney/PA)
Time to look at energy consumption amid soaring bills, says Chancellor

More from The Courier

Aidan Turner as Doctor Joe O’Loughlin.
Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return…
Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
Tech firm Micro Focus has agreed a £5.1 billion takeover (Alamy/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0