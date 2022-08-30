Bunzl hikes profitability outlook as half-year profits rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bunzl hikes profitability outlook as half-year profits rise

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 8.45am
Distribution and outsourcing group Bunzl has upped its profitability outlook as it posted a jump in its half-year earnings thanks in part to price hikes to offset soaring costs.

The FTSE 100 company – which supplies businesses around the world with a variety of products, including coffee cups and food labels to department stores and hospitals – said inflation became “more widespread” across the business over the first half of 2022.

But it said this had been more than offset by moves to increase the prices it charges customers globally, as well as efforts to make savings across the business.

It posted a 12.4% rise in underlying pre-tax profits to £380.5 million for the six months to June 30 as revenues rose 16.1% to £5.7 billion.

On a reported basis, pre-tax profits rose 7.6% to £296.6 million.

The group raised its expectations for group operating margin thanks to the first half performance.

It said: “We now expect the group operating margin in 2022 to be higher than historical levels and only slightly lower than that achieved in 2021.”

Frank van Zanten, chief executive of Bunzl, said: “Our teams have been agile in navigating substantial inflation and supply chain disruption, while supporting recovery in the base business and continuing to provide our customers with essential products and services that are crucial to their operations.”

The group said it “continues to expect very good revenue growth in 2022, driven by good organic revenue growth and the positive contribution of acquisitions announced in the last 12 months”.

In a cautious note on the global economy, the group added: “Although the economic outlook is increasingly uncertain, Bunzl’s business model has proven to be inherently resilient historically.”

It has so far been sheltered by the impact of the economic downturn, because it supplies essential products to businesses and is less likely to be affected by people cutting back on non-essential purchases to save money.

Bunzl’s results showed that in the UK & Ireland, revenue increased by 18.8% to £687.1 million, with underlying growth of 14.1% as it increased prices and also saw a continued recovery in markets, such as hospitality.

Growth in the wider business was also buoyed by a raft of acquisitions, with the firm having announced six deals costing £220 million already in 2022.

Last year, the firm spent £508 million on 14 acquisitions.

