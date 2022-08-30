Debt help charity sees ‘concerning’ rise in new clients in energy arrears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Debt help charity sees ‘concerning’ rise in new clients in energy arrears

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 1.16pm
The number of people in energy arrears has jumped, even before the ‘catastrophic’ impacts of the October price cap hike (Yui Mok/PA)
The proportion of new clients in energy arrears is growing, even before the “catastrophic” impacts of the October price cap hike are felt, a debt help charity has reported.

StepChange said one in five (20%) clients who completed full debt advice in July said the cost of living was their primary reason for contacting StepChange, up from 18% in June.

It also said that the proportion of new clients in gas arrears rose from 23% in June to 26% in July, while the proportion of those in electricity arrears was up from 28% in June to 30% in July.

Phil Andrew, chief executive of StepChange Debt Charity, said: “It’s no surprise to see cost-of-living pressures continue to take their toll on our clients’ finances.

“What’s most concerning is the new rise in energy arrears we’re seeing in the middle of summer when energy use is typically low, and the catastrophic effects of October’s new energy price cap are yet to take hold.”

Last week, regulator Ofgem confirmed an 80% rise in the energy price cap for around 24 million households in England, Scotland and Wales, sending the average household’s yearly bill from £1,971 to £3,549.

The cap will come into effect on October 1, but Ofgem has warned some suppliers could start to increase direct debits before then to spread costs.

It will remain in place until December 31, when it will be adjusted again, with forecasts suggesting bills could surge again to around £5,400 in January and around £7,000 in April.

