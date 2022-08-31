Postal workers strike for second day in fight for improved pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Postal workers strike for second day in fight for improved pay

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 6.50am
Postal workers from the Communication Workers Union on the picket line at an earlier Royal Mail strike (PA)
Postal workers from the Communication Workers Union on the picket line at an earlier Royal Mail strike (PA)

Postal workers are striking for a second day as their battle for better pay continues.

More than 115,000 staff were expected to walk out on Wednesday, according to the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

“What’s really making members angry is knowing that the managers will be getting their bonuses tomorrow – on the backs of the hard work our members have put in – while refusing to resolve pay for hard-working counter staff, supply chain and admin workers,” CWU assistant secretary Andy Furey said on Tuesday.

“This current senior management team have got their priorities all wrong.

“They won’t be able to operate without the hard work and goodwill of our members and it’s about time they recognised that fact.

“Hopefully the increased pay offer form 3% to 5% is a sign that they’re moving in the right direction as a consequence of these strikes.

“It’s still nowhere near enough – but it’s a step forward. And with the terrible news on Friday about energy prices, it’s more important than ever that we get that fair pay deal that our members deserve.”

Postal strike
CWU general secretary Dave Ward speaking to the media as he joins postal workers on the picket line on Friday (James Manning/PA)

Postal workers took industrial action on Friday, which the CWU declared “the biggest strike in the UK since 2009”.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said at the time his members voted in favour of the strike by 97.6% in a ballot, after management “imposed” a 2% pay rise on employees but “rewarded themselves with record bonuses”.

The two strikes are to be followed by further stoppages on September 8 and 9.

Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson denied the accusation that money from the company has been handed to shareholders, saying the Covid-19 “bubble has burst”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme on Friday he was open to talk to unions “as long as that discussion is going to be around change”.

