Older homeowners ‘could potentially unlock £129,000 on average by downsizing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Older homeowners ‘could potentially unlock £129,000 on average by downsizing’

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 10.16am
Older homeowners across England could potentially unlock £129,000 on average by downsizing to a smaller home, according to Savills (Joe Giddens/PA)
Older homeowners across England could potentially unlock £129,000 on average by downsizing to a smaller home, according to Savills (Joe Giddens/PA)

Older homeowners across England could potentially “unlock” £129,000 on average by downsizing to a smaller home, research suggests.

The average amount of cash which could potentially be freed up varies from just under £60,000 in the North East to just over £239,000 in London, according to the analysis by Savills.

The calculations do not include the potential costs of moving, such as stamp duty, legal costs and removal services, which would also need to be weighed up if someone was deciding whether moving was worthwhile.

The estate agent said that, across England, more than 3.6 million homes owned by over-65s have at least two spare bedrooms.

Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills, said: “Traditionally, homeowners have understandably been reluctant to downsize given their attachment to the former family home, a lack of financial incentive to do so, and a limited supply of good quality retirement accommodation to entice them to make the move.

“Indeed the English Housing Survey tells us that only 3% of homeowners over the age of 65 are dissatisfied with their current home and only 36% of movers are looking to move to a smaller or cheaper property.

“However, with the costs of running a home increasing so rapidly, the financial benefits of downsizing are likely to come to the fore over the next 12 to 18 months and, for some, this will outweigh the feared upheaval of a house move.”

Mr Cook continued: “Longer term, if we are going to make more efficient use of our existing housing stock, there needs to be a change in attitudes to downsizing, not just among individuals but also among policymakers.

“While most of the focus of housing policy is about getting younger generations on to the housing ladder, arguably much greater focus should be given to the provision of retirement housing that better suits the needs of active downsizers and that the older generations aspire to live in.”

Savills made the calculations using English Housing Survey and Land Registry data.

Here are the average amounts that older homeowners could potentially unlock by downsizing, according to Savills:

– South East, £171,100

– London, £239,200

– East of England, £149,600

– South West, £130,000

– North West, £82,200

– West Midlands, £98,200

– East Midlands, £94,500

– Yorkshire and the Humber, £80,500

– North East, £59,800

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

British banking giant Barclays has pulled out of Africa six years after first announcing exit plans (Alamy/PA)
Barclays pulls out of Africa after selling off Absa stake
Ovo founder Stephen Fitzpatrick has outlined proposals calling on the Government to provide help with bills which would offer the most support to the poorest families (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Ovo founder unveils energy crisis plan and calls for urgent action
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has said ‘no-one should be cut off’ because they cannot afford their energy bills (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Chancellor: No-one should be cut off because they can’t afford energy bills
(thinkstock/PA)
House price growth cools as property market loses momentum, Nationwide says
(Newscast/PA)
Reckitt boss to leave after three years at the helm
HMRC revealed the dip following a FOI request by InvestingReviews.co.uk (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Dip in the number of Isa millionaires as stock market volatility takes its toll
A McGill van.
McGill collapse: What next for Dundee firm's multi-million-pound contracts?
0
The NHF is calling on the Government to act urgently to ensure people on heat networks receive the same protection as customers on domestic energy supplies (PA)
400,000 households unprotected by energy price cap, NHF warns
The Resolution Foundation is warning of the worst squeeze on living standards in a century (Joe Giddens/PA)
Think tank: millions more face absolute poverty amid terrifying fall in income
US senator Bernie Sanders speaking during a Save London Transport rally at TUC Congress House, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Bernie Sanders backs RMT and striking UK workers in fight against ‘oligarchs’

More from The Courier

Kirkcaldy Comic Con is returning for 2022.
Superheroes assemble as Kirkcaldy Comic Con returns this weekend
0
A generic stock photo shows Primary School children at work in a classroom.
All Dundee schools and nurseries to close for three days due to strike action
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron impressed against Falkirk.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron opens up on 'bad times' on loan, dedicating goal to…
0
A lovely Winter's day at the Kenmore end of Loch Tay.
Three men in court accused of firing weapons at Loch Tay campsite
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 01092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 29/08/2022
LISTEN: New restaurants across Tayside and Fife
St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips in action.
St Johnstone midfield crisis meant Daniel Phillips was thrown into deep end ahead of…
0