Co-op strikes £600m deal to sell petrol stations to Asda to help boost finances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Co-op strikes £600m deal to sell petrol stations to Asda to help boost finances

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 11.34am
The Co-operative Group has agreed to a £600m deal to sell its petrol forecourt business to supermarket giant Asda in the latest of a line of moves to bolster its finances (Co-op/ PA)
The Co-operative Group has agreed to a £600m deal to sell its petrol forecourt business to supermarket giant Asda in the latest of a line of moves to bolster its finances (Co-op/ PA)

The Co-operative Group has agreed a £600 million deal to sell its petrol forecourt business to supermarket giant Asda in the latest move to bolster its finances.

The sale will see 5% of Co-op’s entire retail estate – including 129 petrol stations and three development sites – handed over to Asda, which already runs 323 petrol stations across the UK.

Co-op, known for its supermarket chains and funeral care operations, said offloading its petrol forecourts will allow it to focus on its convenience business as well as raising important cash for the business.

Co-op’s newly-appointed chief executive, Shirine Khoury-Haq, told the PA news agency: “Today’s sale will help us to reduce our net debt and improve our financial position, giving us more of a buffer to ride out the current economic waves.

“If we have learned anything over the past couple of years, it is that we cannot predict much in terms of what is coming next.

“We are incredibly optimistic about the future of the business, but we do need to look prudently at the external environment.”

Ms Khoury-Haq added that the money raised will go towards investing in the group’s existing shops and employees, as well as its life services and funeral care operations.

The move will also help Co-op to expand its retail estate with new convenience stores across the UK, the chain said.

The Co-op has offloaded a number of its divisions over the past decade, including its chain of pharmacies and travel shops.

But Ms Khoury-Haq – who was last week appointed as the Co-op Group’s first female boss – told PA there are no plans to sell any more of the group’s assets, beyond keeping an eye on a handful of its underperforming stores.

The deal comes after the Co-op announced last month that it would cut around 400 head office jobs in the face of tough trading conditions worsened by rising inflation.

And in April the firm revealed that annual profits halved following supply chain disruption and higher costs.

For Asda, the move is part of its plans to become “the UK’s second largest supermarket” and to move further into the country’s convenience store market.

Asda will pay £438 million in cash and take on around £162 million of lease liabilities as part of the deal, with the final amount set to be confirmed on completion due in the final quarter of this year.

The supermarket was taken over by the Issa Brothers and TDR Capital last year. It agreed to sell 27 of its forecourts in order to secure the acquisition after the Competitions and Market Authority (CMA) raised concerns.

Issa Brothers and TDR Capital also own EG Group, one of Europe’s largest independent fuel retailers, but it is not reported to have any involvement in the deal between Co-op and Asda.

While the takeover is not conditional on approval from the CMA, Asda confirmed that it is ready and willing to co-operate with the regulator should it choose to pursue investigations.

A spokesman said: “We look forward to discussing the transaction with the CMA. We fully respect the obligations of the CMA to conduct their work and will of course co-operate with them.

“We will let the CMA conduct their work and stand ready to co-operate as necessary.”

Around 2,300 Co-op staff who work across the sites being sold will transfer over to Asda once the deal is complete.

Mohsin Issa, the co-owner of Asda, said: “We see convenience as a significant growth opportunity for the business.

“This acquisition accelerates our strategy in this area and forms part of our long-term ambition to become the UK’s second largest supermarket.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

British banking giant Barclays has pulled out of Africa six years after first announcing exit plans (Alamy/PA)
Barclays pulls out of Africa after selling off Absa stake
Ovo founder Stephen Fitzpatrick has outlined proposals calling on the Government to provide help with bills which would offer the most support to the poorest families (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Ovo founder unveils energy crisis plan and calls for urgent action
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has said ‘no-one should be cut off’ because they cannot afford their energy bills (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Chancellor: No-one should be cut off because they can’t afford energy bills
(thinkstock/PA)
House price growth cools as property market loses momentum, Nationwide says
(Newscast/PA)
Reckitt boss to leave after three years at the helm
HMRC revealed the dip following a FOI request by InvestingReviews.co.uk (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Dip in the number of Isa millionaires as stock market volatility takes its toll
A McGill van.
McGill collapse: What next for Dundee firm's multi-million-pound contracts?
0
The NHF is calling on the Government to act urgently to ensure people on heat networks receive the same protection as customers on domestic energy supplies (PA)
400,000 households unprotected by energy price cap, NHF warns
The Resolution Foundation is warning of the worst squeeze on living standards in a century (Joe Giddens/PA)
Think tank: millions more face absolute poverty amid terrifying fall in income
US senator Bernie Sanders speaking during a Save London Transport rally at TUC Congress House, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Bernie Sanders backs RMT and striking UK workers in fight against ‘oligarchs’

More from The Courier

Kirkcaldy Comic Con is returning for 2022.
Superheroes assemble as Kirkcaldy Comic Con returns this weekend
0
A generic stock photo shows Primary School children at work in a classroom.
All Dundee schools and nurseries to close for three days due to strike action
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron impressed against Falkirk.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron opens up on 'bad times' on loan, dedicating goal to…
0
A lovely Winter's day at the Kenmore end of Loch Tay.
Three men in court accused of firing weapons at Loch Tay campsite
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 01092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 29/08/2022
LISTEN: New restaurants across Tayside and Fife
St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips in action.
St Johnstone midfield crisis meant Daniel Phillips was thrown into deep end ahead of…
0