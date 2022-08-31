John Lewis to give free meals to staff as it seeks 10,000 Christmas workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Lewis to give free meals to staff as it seeks 10,000 Christmas workers

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 1.14pm
John Lewis is going on a recruitment drive for Christmas workers (Jonathan Brady/PA)
John Lewis is going on a recruitment drive for Christmas workers (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The John Lewis Partnership (JLP) has said it will give free meals to staff over the festive period to help with the rising cost of living as it announced a recruitment drive for 10,000 new Christmas staff.

The retail group behind the John Lewis department store chain and Waitrose supermarket business said it will advertise a raft of store and supply chain jobs to help it deal with increased demand.

About 4,000 new seasonal workers will be recruited for the group’s 331 Waitrose shops, including supermarket assistants, night shift workers and delivery drivers.

The group is also hiring about 2,000 temporary workers for the its 34 John Lewis stores, including sales and merchandising roles.

JLP said the new positions will be advertised online through September and October.

Additionally, the business is also filling about 4,000 roles across its supply chain through recruitment agencies, with JLP seeking to hire more warehouse workers and drivers to cope with higher demand for orders.

The company added that all permanent staff and temporary workers will receive free food from October 3 to January 6 to help with cost of living pressures.

Andrew Murphy, chief operations officer, at JLP said: “We pride ourselves on creating a happy workplace because it’s our partners who make the difference and it’s thanks to them that John Lewis and Waitrose are two of the UK’s best-loved brands.

“We are looking forward to welcoming people across the country to grow our team and ensure we deliver a great Christmas for our customers.”

