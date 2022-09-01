Barclays pulls out of Africa after selling off Absa stake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Barclays pulls out of Africa after selling off Absa stake

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 10.12am Updated: September 1 2022, 12.14pm
British banking giant Barclays has pulled out of Africa six years after first announcing exit plans (Alamy/PA)
British banking giant Barclays has pulled out of Africa six years after first announcing exit plans.

It said it has sold its remaining 7.4% stake in South African lender Absa, signalling the end of its 97-year retail banking presence on the continent.

Barclays announced on Thursday that it had raised around £538 million from the sale of more than 63 million shares in the business.

But it reported a loss of £31 million through its income statement, suggesting it has taken a hit from selling off its stake.

Jes Staley investigation
Former Barclays chief executive Jes Staley announced plans for a strategic exit from Africa in 2016 (Debra Hurford Brown/Barclays/PA)

In 2016, former chief executive Jes Staley led plans to make a strategic exit from Africa in a move to refocus the bank on its core UK and US markets.

This also involved proposals to close smaller operations in Asia, Brazil, Europe and Russia.

The decision meant getting rid of its 62% stake in Barclays Africa, which was a merger of Absa and Barclay’s African operations and had about 45,000 employees, making up a third of all Barclays staff before the departure.

Absa controls banks in 10 African countries, including Ghana, Kenya, Botswana and Tanzania, serving millions of customers.

In April, the British lender said it had raised a similar amount from another 7.4% Absa stake sale as it looked to bolster its capital finances.

Barclays said the proceeds of the sale of its remaining shares – known as bookbuild placing – will be used for general corporate purposes.

The business confirmed it has one remaining office in Johannesburg with around 15 staff who work with investment, corporate and private banking clients, and more than 100 Africa-focused bankers across the globe.

Shares in the bank were down slightly on Thursday morning following the announcement.

