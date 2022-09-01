Union says it will ‘shut down’ rail network with more strikes after talks fail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Union says it will ‘shut down’ rail network with more strikes after talks fail

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 4.22pm Updated: September 1 2022, 5.52pm
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (PA)
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (PA)

Tens of thousands of railway workers will stage fresh strikes in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members at Network Rail and 14 train operators will walk out on September 15 and 17.

The union said more than 40,000 of its members will strike, warning it will “effectively shut down” the rail network.

A series of stoppages in the bitter, deadlocked row have already been held.

Talks between the union and rail industry have been ongoing but there has been no breakthrough or new offers from either Network Rail or the operators, the union said.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members have no choice but to continue this strike action.

“Network Rail and the train operating companies have shown little interest this past few weeks in offering our members anything new in order for us to be able to come to a negotiated settlement.

“Grant Shapps (Transport Secretary) continues his dereliction of duty by staying in his bunker and shackling the rail industry from making a deal with us.

“We will continue to negotiate in good faith, but the employers and Government need to understand our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes.”

The news follows announcements by Aslef and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association of strikes by their members in the coming weeks.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Yet again, union leaders are choosing self-defeating, co-ordinated strike action over constructive talks, not only disrupting the lives of millions who rely on these services but jeopardising the future of the railways and their own members’ livelihoods.

“These reforms deliver the modernisations our rail network urgently needs, are essential to the future of rail, and will happen, strikes will not change this.”

Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said: “We want to give our employees a decent pay rise and we’re doing everything we can to find a breakthrough in talks.

“It isn’t fair to ask taxpayers or passengers to fund this pay rise, so we must fund it ourselves, which is achievable if the unions will work with us to modernise and run the railway more efficiently.

“Our latest offer of a two-year 8% pay rise, with heavily discounted travel and a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies, is affordable from within our own budgets, but the RMT remains unwilling to give its members the chance to vote on it despite knowing that members at another union overwhelmingly accepted a similar deal.

“Frustratingly, the RMT’s decision to call further action means we will again have to ask passengers to stay away from the railway on September 15 and 17, at a time when we should be focusing on building a railway fit for a 21st century, post-pandemic Britain.”

Steve Montgomery, chairman of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “These strikes are cynically timed to cause maximum disruption to the very passengers the industry depends on for its recovery.

“From those left out of pocket because they can’t get to work, to people missing vital appointments and thousands of children and young people who depend on the train to get to school, the union leadership’s actions have very real consequences.

“We absolutely want to give our people a pay rise and we know they are facing a squeeze – but the RMT must recognise that with revenue consistently at 20% below pre-Covid levels, the only solution lies in long-overdue reforms that will put the industry on a sustainable footing and improve services for passengers.

“Everybody wants to see the industry and its people thrive. We ask the RMT to do the right thing, call off these damaging strikes and work with us to make that happen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

EDF’s Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk (Chris Radburn/PA)
What is Sizewell C and how will it be paid for?
The London markets slipped further and the pound dropped on Thursday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Pound tumbles further over intensifying economic fears
Some wind farm are making massive windfalls from the high price of gas (Ben Birchall/PA)
Why are wind farms making massive profits because gas prices have soared?
Around 40% of the UK’s electricity comes from old subsidy arrangements (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Move wind farms on to new contracts and save households £18bn, say trade bodies
Boris Johnson promised £700 million of taxpayers’ money to the Sizewell C nuclear power project as he sought to make energy security part of his legacy as Prime Minister (Chris Radburn/PA)
Boris Johnson commits £700 million to Sizewell C as he prepares to leave office
Tanks of petrol from Russian company Lukoil (Alamy/PA)
Russian oil chief dies ‘in fall from hospital window’
German airline Lufthansa has cancelled around 800 flights on Friday – including dozens serving the UK – due to a pilots’ strike (Bayne Stanley/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Dozens of UK flights cancelled due to strike by Lufthansa pilots
Dozens of charities have called for urgent financial support as the cost-of-living crisis escalates (Peter Byrne/PA)
Charities warn of declining support capacity in face of ‘tsunami of need’
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee to close amid 'unprecedented challenges'
Boris Johnson reiterated the support the Government has already provided (PA)
Johnson: ‘Substantial’ cost-of-living support to be provided by next PM

More from The Courier

Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline's James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O'Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan
Alan Taylor
Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man
0
Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone sign Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan
0
A stretch of the B922 near Kinglassie has been closed. Image: Google.
Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main
0
A915 roadworks
New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife's Lundin Links Hotel
0
Phill Jupitus Pittenweem Chippy
Comedian Phill Jupitus lends support to fire-hit Pittenweem chippy with 'best ever' fish suppers
0