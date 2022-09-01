Industry energy costs ‘front and centre’ for Scotland’s engineering sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Industry energy costs ‘front and centre’ for Scotland’s engineering sector

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 12.02am
The impact of growing industry energy costs is “front and centre” for members of Scotland’s manufacturing and engineering sectors, a report has said.

Scottish Engineering’s third review of 2022, released on Friday, said the issue has been “overshadowing what would normally be a notable high of a record six quarters of order and output growth”.

The report highlights that while many companies have full order books, they are are still having to take advice on the consideration of voluntary liquidation due to the energy price hikes.

The association also found that a third of the study’s respondents said the changes to energy prices will put their business at risk.

But Scottish Engineering said it was keen to underline the fact that more than half of respondents are yet to experience the impact due to current contracts expiring in 2023 or 2024.

It said those who had reported being impacted saw an average increase of more than three and a half times what they were paying before.

Some 62% said they expected to only be able to partially recover the amount spent on energy costs through price increases, while 23% revealed they will not be able to recover it at all.

Paul Sheerin, chief executive of Scottish Engineering, said: “For an industry that prides itself on facing challenges without drama, these responses – especially relating to business sustainability – are a wake-up call to the damage that could be inflicted unless the whole energy crisis is addressed, not just the consumer energy pricing impact.

“Our manufacturing sector provides high-quality employment, yet the current industrial energy outlook places that employment at risk, and that is the last thing our society currently needs.

“A time of crisis calls for action, and so an end to the empty leadership space in the UK Government is better late than never, and it is essential that the space is filled by a commitment to avert the disastrous course we are currently on.”

