High street recovery buoys Ted Baker sales ahead of £211m US takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

High street recovery buoys Ted Baker sales ahead of £211m US takeover

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 8.02am
Ted Baker has revealed a rise in sales ahead of its US takeover (Nick Ansell/PA)
Ted Baker has revealed a rise in sales ahead of its US takeover (Nick Ansell/PA)

Fashion brand Ted Baker has revealed that recovering store footfall helped support higher sales over the past quarter as it prepares for its US takeover.

Last month, the retail business agreed a £211 million takeover by Authentic Brands Group, the US owner of Reebok and Juicy Couture.

Shareholders will vote on the move on September 29, with the deal expected to complete in the final quarter of 2022.

On Friday, Ted Baker told shareholders that overall revenues rose by 3.4% over the three months to July compared with the same period last year.

Store sales grew by 20.4% over the period, as shoppers returned to the high street following the relaxation of Covid curbs.

However, online sales slid by 13.2% for the quarter compared with the same period a year earlier.

Ted Baker said it was “impacted by challenges following the launch of the new e-commerce platform alongside consumers returning to shop in stores”.

Meanwhile, wholesale revenues declined by 14.1% and licence revenue rose by 62.3% as a result of a high street sales boost.

Ted Baker added that it has seen “good momentum” from its new ranges in recent months but highlighted that sales of discounted products were “slower than expected”.

The business said it expects to see a continued increase in customer numbers in stores, while it also hopes to benefit from the continued recovery in global recovery.

However, it highlighted that it still faces economic challenges over the coming year.

“We remain mindful of the significant recent deterioration of the macro-economic environment, falling consumer confidence and continued volatility in the supply chain as we move towards Ted Baker’s event-led peak trading season,” the company said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

The new look Kydd building at Abertay University.
Abertay University makes £9 million investment in campus buildings
Thousands of pubs could close because it is not ‘viable’ for landlords to raise the price of a pint to £15 or £20 to cover their soaring energy bills, a leading campaigner has said (Johnny Green/PA)
‘£20 pints not viable for pubs facing closure over soaring energy bills’
Petrol drivers continue to get a ‘raw deal’ at the pumps despite a record price drop last month, according to new analysis (Joe Giddens/PA)
Petrol drivers still getting ‘raw deal’ despite record fall in pump prices – RAC
A velour tracksuit (JohnLewis/PA)
Velour tracksuits and non-wired bras out as shoppers put lockdown behind them
A tenth of homeowner plan real fires to avoid central heating, driving concerns among insurers (Alamy/PA)
Tenth of homeowners plan fires instead of central heating due to energy costs
Courier Business, Rob McLaren story CR0018606 . Elaine Maddison, Chief Executive of Brightsolid. Pic shows; General view of the exterior of Brightsolid, Dundee. Tuesday, 21st January, 2020. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Brightsolid launches defence against cyber-attack
Cafe Sicilia Dundee.
Dundee's Cafe Sicilia announces sudden closure
0
Liz Truss has previously vowed to re-examine the Bank of England’s mandate (PA)
Liz Truss: It would be wrong of me to countermand the Bank of England’s…
A £2 cap on bus fares is being introduced in parts of northern England from Sunday (zoompics/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
£2 cap on bus fares introduced
Royal Oak Tree Services directors Jake and Callum Bedwell.
Angus tree surgery business to create 30 jobs in expansion
0

More from The Courier

St Johnstone's Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen
0
Councillor Carol Lindsay and MSP David Torrance in front of the no 14 bus
Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy
0
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat
The Lundin Links Hotel future is in doubt
Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site?
0
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Dundee Cologne 60 years on Picture shows; Dundee Cologne anniversary. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night
0
EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings