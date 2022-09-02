Energy crisis may force manufacturers to cut production or even close – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Energy crisis may force manufacturers to cut production or even close – study

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 12.04am
Generic stock pictures of the Astra assembly line at Vauxhall’s plant in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire (Peter Byrne/PA)
Generic stock pictures of the Astra assembly line at Vauxhall’s plant in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire (Peter Byrne/PA)

The energy crisis is forcing manufacturers to consider cutting production or closing down altogether, according to new research.

Make UK said its study showed firms were warning that their energy costs have already “spiralled out of control”.

Around half of the 200 companies surveyed said their electricity bills have shot up by more than 100% in the past 12 months and half expect the same fate in the coming year.

Around one in eight of those polled said they have already made job cuts as a result of increased energy bills, and admit that more drastic action such as full shutdowns and wider redundancies will be needed if expected price hikes materialise in the next 12 months.

Make UK, which represents manufacturers in the UK, said the country is lagging behind EU counterparts offering more emergency help for industry, such as the Italian government cutting levies on gas and electricity bills and reducing VAT for energy intensive industries.

Stephen Phipson, chief executive of Make UK, said: “As energy bills spiral out of control, manufacturers are working tirelessly to find ways to reduce consumption, putting in place as much as they can afford in terms of building improvements and installing renewable sources of energy.

“Government must step in to help struggling businesses.

“With an increasing number of manufacturers now in survival mode and taking drastic action such as cutting jobs, emergency action is needed by the new government as soon as they are inside No 10.

“We are already lagging behind our global competitors, and the prolonged lack of action by the UK Government making this worse.

“UK manufacturing needs help now if it is to thrive and maintain the millions of well-paid jobs around the whole of the UK and to keep its place as one of the world’s great manufacturing nations.”

A government spokesperson said: “No national government can control the global factors pushing up the price of energy, but we will continue to support business in navigating the months ahead.

“We have provided more than £2 billion to industry in recent years to help with the costs of energy. In addition, we recently doubled the budget of our electricity relief scheme and announced plans to exempt industries from certain green energy levies.

“We’ve also cut taxes for hundreds of thousands of businesses by increasing the Employment Allowance which reduces national insurance contributions and slashing fuel duty.

“On top of that we’ve put the brakes on bill increases by freezing the business rates multiplier, worth £4.6 billion over the next five years.”

