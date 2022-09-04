Velour tracksuits and non-wired bras out as shoppers put lockdown behind them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Velour tracksuits and non-wired bras out as shoppers put lockdown behind them

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 12.04am
A velour tracksuit (JohnLewis/PA)
A velour tracksuit (JohnLewis/PA)

Non-wired bras, velour tracksuits, jigsaws and wall-mounted desks have fallen out of favour with British shoppers as they put the lockdown lifestyle behind them, annual John Lewis sales figures suggest.

The retailer’s annual How We Shop, Live And Look report suggests customers are “casting off the trappings of a life in lockdown” with sales of non-wired bras down by a third, sales of loungewear velour tracksuits falling by 50% and wall-mounted desks removed from sale altogether, as “we reclaimed our homes and left the office at the office”.

Households also appear to have had enough of jigsaws, with sales down 68% on last year.

In an indication that householders are returning to lunches outside the home, sales of soup makers fell by 12% and bread bins were down 42%, while sales of commute-ready laptop bags rose by 20% and travel mugs by 65%.

Soup maker
Soup makers have fallen out of fashion with John Lewis buyers (JohnLewis/PA)

Instead, sales of occasion hats were up 168% as customers attended weddings and other social events again, “smart” menswear sales were up 60%, ironing board sales were up 19% and the retailer saw sales of perfume increase by 24%.

Elsewhere, though, consumers flummoxed the retailer by buying seven times more sheepskin Ugg boots than last year, while sales of 90s-style Casio watches were up 81%.

Sales of toastie makers were up 63% and shoppers “weren’t being gourmet about it”, John Lewis noted, with sales of sliced white bread up 17% at Waitrose.

A John Lewis spokeswoman said: “This year we’ve seen a profound shift in shopping behaviour. Customers have enjoyed the return of travel, part time office working and in-store shopping.

“But our in-depth analysis has shown that the combination of  living in an always-on digital world and the societal shift accelerated by Covid have cemented our appreciation of the everyday.

“Shoppers are still wanting products to help them make the most of everyday moments such as having family and friends over for dinner and prioritising their wellbeing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Citizens Advice has recorded a 50% annual uplift in people being referred for crisis support, such as those needing food banks or charitable grants (Yui Mok/PA)
Citizens Advice ‘helping more than two people every minute with crisis support’
August is traditionally one of the quietest months of the year for the car industry (Steve Parsons/PA)
New car market stabilises after five months of decline
A massive fund controlled by Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader will buy more shares as part of Aston Martin’s latest share fundraiser (joe Giddens/PA)
Aston Martin launches £575m rights issue backed by Saudi Arabia’s PIF
Housebuilder Vistry Group has agreed a takeover of rival Countryside Properties in a deal worth around £1.25bn (Rui Vieira/PA)
Vistry agrees £1.25bn takeover of housebuilding rival Countryside
The new look Kydd building at Abertay University.
Abertay University makes £9 million investment in campus buildings
Thousands of pubs could close because it is not ‘viable’ for landlords to raise the price of a pint to £15 or £20 to cover their soaring energy bills, a leading campaigner has said (Johnny Green/PA)
‘£20 pints not viable for pubs facing closure over soaring energy bills’
Liz Truss is strongly considering freezing energy bills in a bid to ease the burden on households this winter, according to reports (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liz Truss ‘strongly considering freeze for energy bills due to economic squeeze’
Petrol drivers continue to get a ‘raw deal’ at the pumps despite a record price drop last month, according to new analysis (Joe Giddens/PA)
Petrol drivers still getting ‘raw deal’ despite record fall in pump prices – RAC
A tenth of homeowner plan real fires to avoid central heating, driving concerns among insurers (Alamy/PA)
Tenth of homeowners plan fires instead of central heating due to energy costs
Courier Business, Rob McLaren story CR0018606 . Elaine Maddison, Chief Executive of Brightsolid. Pic shows; General view of the exterior of Brightsolid, Dundee. Tuesday, 21st January, 2020. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Brightsolid launches defence against cyber-attack

More from The Courier

Police at the protest on Ballindean Road, Dundee.
Three people charged after street protest in Dundee
picture of healthy food, meat, eggs and veg
How to eat better – despite being on budget
High Street, Cowdenbeath. Image: Google.
Man, 34, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
Emergency services on Albert Street, Dundee.
Man, 52, dies after falling from Dundee flat window
The A985 near Charlestown in Fife. Image: Google.
Fire crews free man from vehicle after crash on A985 in Fife
Robinson celebrates against Queen's Park.
Dundee striker Zach Robinson on Queen's Park screamer: 'I've got that in the locker'
0