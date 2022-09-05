‘Strain on parents’ wallets’ as average back-to-school costs rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Strain on parents’ wallets’ as average back-to-school costs rise

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 1.06pm
Average prices for some key back-to-school items have jumped in in the past year, according to analysis (Ian West/PA)
Average prices for some key back-to-school items have jumped in in the past year, according to analysis (Ian West/PA)

Average prices for some key back-to-school items, such as highlighter sets, backpacks and lunch bags, have jumped in the past year, according to analysis.

Typical prices for everyday school items on price comparison website PriceRunner were compared in August with prices a year earlier, in August 2021.

Buy now pay later firm Klarna, which acquired PriceRunner earlier this year, also compared shopping volumes in August 2022 with August 2021.

It found that backpack sales were down by 15% this August compared with August 2021, suggesting that some parents may have been cutting back on some items or perhaps buying items earlier in anticipation of rising prices.

The typical cost of some back-to-school items has decreased compared with a year earlier, the research found, with price drops recorded for books and notepads.

Alex Marsh, head of Klarna UK, said: “It’s clear from our data that parents are looking to economise where they can as they prepare for the return to school.

“Many have decided to beat price rises by making last year’s backpack last another year whilst others are cashing in on cheaper books and notepads.”

Christine Gouldthorp, a consumer expert at PriceRunner, said: “Many school products have become a lot more expensive recently, adding financial strain to parents’ wallets.”

But she added that some products are cheaper than a year ago.

She said that checking the price history of a particular product would help parents to know whether it is a cheaper or more expensive time to buy it.

Here are the average prices in particular price categories in August 2022, according to data from PriceRunner’s website, followed by the annual price increase or decrease: 

– Binders, £12, 33%

– Sticky notes, £13, 86%

– Highlighter sets, £11, 21%

– Backpacks, £55, 14%

– Reusable water bottles, £15, 13%

– Laptops, £907, 12%

– Alarm clocks, £32, 11%

– Laptop holders, £44, 11%

– Keyboards, £64, 7%

– Lunch boxes, £12, 3%

– Lunch bags, £12, 3%

– Laptop cases, £33, minus 2%

– Books, £6, minus 11%

– Notebooks, £14, minus 29%

