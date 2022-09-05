Consumer spending slows in August as inflation bites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Consumer spending slows in August as inflation bites

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 12.04am
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)

Britons slowed their spending habits over the last month amid the looming spike in household energy bills, according to new figures.

Data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) revealed that sales slowed significantly last month, as only price rises kept sales growth in positive territory amid tumbling trading volumes.

It came as separate figures from Barclaycard also showed that card spending slowed to its lowest levels for more than a year.

The BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor for August revealed that total sales grew by 1% over the month, compared with 3% over the same month last year.

It comes after 2.3% retail sales growth in July.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said that the decline came as clothing demand reduced as the summer came to a close.

“Retail sales growth slowed in August compared to the previous month as consumers reined in spending amidst the spiralling cost of living,” she said.

“While inflation in retail prices is lower than general inflation at over 10%, this still represents a significant drop in sales volumes.

“For the first time in recent months, clothing sales were sluggish as summer events ended, and parents held back on back-to-school spending.

“White goods and homeware remained hardest hit, but products such as air fryers and knitwear did get a boost as thrifty consumers prepare for soaring energy bills.”

The figures showed that food sales increased by 3.8% over the three months to August, while non-food sales, which include clothing and homeware, fell by 2% over the latest quarter.

Don Williams, retail partner at KPMG, said: “The heatwave saw strong growth for health items such as suntan lotion, whilst food and drink sales for summer barbeques grew by 5% year on year and home accessories also saw growth for the first time in months.

“Online sales dipped by over 6% in August, however the locked-in step-up of online penetration remains.”

Elsewhere, Barclaycard revealed that consumer card spending grew by 4.7% in August, representing the smallest uplift since March 2021.

The credit card giant said spending on essential items grew by 7.2% year-on-year, the biggest increase since December last year, due to rising inflation.

Supermarket spending also reported its biggest increase for 18 months, at 4.7%, as food inflation jumped to a new 14 year high.

Fuel spending also continued to soar, increasing by 23.9% over the month, although this reflected a slowdown in recent growth following a cooling of petrol and diesel prices in recent weeks.

Jose Carvalho, head of consumer products at Barclaycard, said: “The cost-of-living is clearly leading Brits to cut-back on some non-essential purchases to ensure they can afford the increasing costs of their weekly grocery shop and household utility bills.

“Yet, despite these inflationary pressures, consumers have still been keen to enjoy the summer weather by eating and drinking out and going on staycations with friends and family.”

