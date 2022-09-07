M&C Saatchi profits slip as it books £8.4m costs fighting takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
M&C Saatchi profits slip as it books £8.4m costs fighting takeover

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 9.25am
London-listed advertising firm M&C Saatchi has blamed £8.4 million in costs battling off takeover bids for lower profits over the past half-year (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Advertising and marketing giant M&C Saatchi said it has spent £8.4 million fighting off two takeover moves over the past six months as it reported shrinking profits.

Shares in the company slipped on Wednesday morning after it said statutory pre-tax profits tumbled to £0.3 million for the six months to June 30, from £4.8 million over the same period last year.

M&C Saatchi said this was largely pushed down by costs from the ongoing takeover battle.

The group, which is particularly well known for its political advertisements for the Conservative Party, has fielded takeover approaches from Next Fifteen Communications and rival Advanced Advt, the investment vehicle of its largest shareholder Vin Murria.

In May, M&C Saatchi initially agreed to a £310 million takeover move by Next Fifteen but pulled its support a month later after the suitor’s share value plunged, impacting the value of the deal.

Murria’s fourth and most recent takeover approach valued the group at £253.6million and was described as “derisory” by chairman Gareth Davis.

Meetings were due to take place last month with shareholders regarding the Next Fifteen takeover offer but were delayed.

The firm’s chief executive, Moray MacLennan, hailed its latest trading performance amid the battle for ownership.

He said: “Results to be proud of under any circumstances, but particularly with the distraction of a hostile takeover.

“Looking forward, the counter-cyclical nature of key growth businesses, together with a global efficiency programme, gives confidence in our strong standalone future and the outlook for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023.”

M&C Saatchi revealed that net revenues increased by 9.6% over the past half-year to £129.4 million compared with the same period last year.

The firm said it delivered growth with new and existing clients including Barclays, Samsung and Pepsico.

