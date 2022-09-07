FTSE 100 dips as investors brace for costly energy bills freeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FTSE 100 dips as investors brace for costly energy bills freeze

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 5.21pm
London’s top index slumped on Wednesday as the new Chancellor warned banks that the Government would need to borrow more money in the short-term to fund an energy bills freeze (Yui Mok/ PA)
London’s top index slumped on Wednesday as the new Chancellor warned banks that the Government would need to borrow more money in the short-term to fund an energy bills freeze.

Newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to announce a plan on Thursday to cap energy bills in England, Scotland and Wales at around £2,500, with investors waiting to find out exactly how many billions of pounds it will cost the Government to fund.

And recession fears have not subsided, with oil prices crashing further during the day – which dragged down natural resources stocks on the FTSE 100.

London’s top index closed the day down 62.61 points, or 0.86%, at 7,237.83.

“Fears over a prolonged slowdown has seen oil prices slide to their lowest levels since February, as well as acting as a drag on UK natural gas prices, which have slipped to their lowest levels since the end of July”, Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK said.

“This has weighed on the basic resources and energy sector over recession concerns, pulling the FTSE 100 sharply lower, though the rest of Europe’s markets have been slightly more resilient.”

The pound hit the headlines again on Wednesday after slipping to a new 37-year-low against the dollar as UK investors brace for the costly energy package.

Sterling dipped as low as 1.1403 dollars on Wednesday afternoon, surpassing the low of 1.1412 seen in March 2020 when the pandemic struck. The pound managed to regain some ground at the end of the day and was up 0.03% against the dollar at 1.147 and up 0.1% against the euro at 1.1538.

Brent crude oil slid 3.79% to 89.31 dollars a barrel by the end of the day.

In company news, Halford’s share price shot up after the motoring and cycling retailer reported higher sales over the past 20 weeks as it was boosted by its growing car repairs business.

The company told shareholders that its sales were over 30% higher than the same period last year and that its full-year profits are in line with expectations. Shares were up by 20.8p to 154.3p at the end of the day.

Barratt Developments posted record annual figures with pre-tax profits reaching £1.05 billion, up 15% on the previous year.

But the UK’s biggest housebuilder added fuel to the fire of reports that Britain’s housing market is cooling, saying there are signs that weekly buyer reservations were falling.

Shares in the FTSE 100-listed company were down 8.1p at 414.1p.

Meanwhile, advertising and marketing giant M&C Saatchi reporting shrinking profits and said it had spent £8.4 million fielding takeover moves.

Shares in the group fell as it said its pre-tax profits had fallen to £300,000 in the half year to June 30, down from £4.8 million in the same period last year.

Its share price was down 7.8p to 154.4p when markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were SSE, up 66.5p to 1,753.5p, Fresnillo, up 16.8p to 701p, Centrica, up 1.6p to 83.54p, Flutter Entertainment, up 195p to 10,275p, and Hargreaves Lansdown, up 15.2p to 850.2p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Standard Chartered, down 25.8p to 576.8p, Glencore, down 18.6p to 468.25p, Associated British Foods, down 54.5p to 1,455p, Vodafone Group, down 3p to 110.18p, and Tesco, down 6.6p to 249.3p.

