Rail union leader Mick Lynch to appear on BBC’s Have I Got News For You

Rail union leader Mick Lynch is to appear on BBC’s Have I Got News For You, cementing his popularity since he was thrust into the spotlight because of recent strike action.

The general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union will be a panellist on the programme on September 23,

Mr Lynch has become a media star following his many TV and radio interviews explaining why the strikes are being held.