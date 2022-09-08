Wagamama owner’s profits jump but heatwave weighs on summer dining

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wagamama owner’s profits jump but heatwave weighs on summer dining

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 10.06am
The Restaurant Group has posted higher profits but saw the summer heatwave affect Wagamama sales (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Restaurant Group has posted higher profits but saw the summer heatwave affect Wagamama sales (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Restaurant Group swung to a profit in the past six months as diners returned but said its Wagamama chain saw demand slow during the summer heatwave.

The hospitality giant said like-for-like sales slowed at Wagamama and its leisure brands, which include Frankie & Benny’s, during July and August.

However, chief executive Andy Hornby told the PA news agency that sales have since recovered and highlighted that the company’s pub operation was boosted by warm weather.

The group, which also owns the BarBurrito brand, posted a £10.2 million adjusted pre-tax profit for the six months to July 3, compared with a £19.9 million loss over the same period last year.

Sales almost doubled to £423.4 million over the six months, from £216.8 million a year earlier, following the relaxation of pandemic restrictions.

City stock – Leicester
The Restaurant Group owns brands including Frankie & Benny’s (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nevertheless, the group revealed a slight slowdown in growth at Wagamama since its previous update in May.

The pan-Asian brand reported 11% like-for-like sales growth over the 19 weeks to May 15, but saw this dip to 5% growth over the 14 weeks since the update.

However, Mr Hornby said there is no reason for the business to be concerned.

“We have already seen that come back to higher levels and it came in the context of hot weather which was good for the pub business,” he told PA.

“Wagamama has continued to have really strong growth ahead of the market and we still have room for more restaurants. It’s all very positive.”

The upbeat tone came despite the group facing higher costs, amid energy pressures and suppliers facing significant inflation.

The Restaurant Group also told investors that energy costs were £2 million more expensive over the recent period than predicted in May due to recent energy increases and new openings.

Mr Hornby said the company is pleased with how it has mitigated energy inflation through hedging and welcomed action from the Government, set to be announced later on Thursday, to help customers with their bills.

“We welcome anything that provides financial certainty for our customers,” he told PA.

“The issue is not knowing how much their energy bills will be, with the prospect of them being very high, but hopefully this announcement can give people with more confidence with their spending.”

