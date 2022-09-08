Notes with Queen’s portrait will remain legal tender, Bank of England says By Press Association September 8 2022, 8.22pm (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Current bank notes featuring a portrait of the Queen will continue to be legal tender, the Bank of England has reassured consumers. A further announcement regarding notes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed following the Queen’s death. The Queen was the first monarch to feature on Bank of England banknotes, Threadneedle Street said. The Bank of England’s staff wish to express their heartfelt condolences to the @RoyalFamily, following news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.https://t.co/RtUTCg0Jxl pic.twitter.com/69593bsV1Z— Bank of England (@bankofengland) September 8, 2022 Bank governor Andrew Bailey said: “It was with profound sadness that I learned of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. “On behalf of everyone at the Bank I would like to pass on my deepest condolences to the Royal Family. “For most of us, she is the only head of state we have ever known, and will be remembered as an inspirational figure for our country and the Commonwealth.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Business Selfridges to close doors on Friday as businesses pay tribute to Queen London markets make gains as PM unveils huge energy support package Energy support not the ‘solution’ to the gas crisis, energy boss says PM’s energy plan does not help families with rising inflation – Drakeford Ofgem to continue announcing price cap despite Government bills guarantee Owners say small businesses are vital – amid ‘vague’ support from Government Broughty Ferry pub keeps customers on track with new ScotRail screen 0 ‘We cannot wait three months in limbo’ – Small businesses react to energy plan Insulation the ‘big omission’ in package to bring down energy costs Energy bills plan will rein in soaring inflation, but come at a ‘massive’ cost More from The Courier Andy Considine making strong case as St Johnstone's most important summer signing, says Callum… 0 Queen's 'happiest memories' were at her mother's home at Glamis Castle 0 Queen's love for dashing Philip at first sight 0 Read the touching childhood letter that showed the Queen's love for Glamis Castle Obituary: Queen Elizabeth II - April 21 1926 to September 8 2022 0 In pictures: When the Queen visited Dundee 0