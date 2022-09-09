Asos warns over weak August sales as inflation weighs on shoppers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Asos warns over weak August sales as inflation weighs on shoppers

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 8.42am
The online fashion firm said it saw weaker sales in August as inflation weighed on customers
The online fashion firm said it saw weaker sales in August as inflation weighed on customers

Asos has cautioned over profits after sales fell below expectations in August as consumers tightened their belts in response to rising bills.

The online fashion giant said it saw “good growth” in June and July and expects total sales for the year to August 31 to remain within market expectations.

However, it said it is now witnessing “the impact of accelerating inflationary pressures on consumers and a slow start to Autumn/Winter shopping”.

Profits are now anticipated to be “around the bottom end of company guidance” due to the slowdown in activity.

It told shareholders it is due to report sales growth, at constant currency, of around 2% for the year, with net debt of around £150 million.

“While Asos remains cautious about the outlook for consumer spending, it continues to make strategic progress and manage the business for the current environment,” the company added.

It comes only three months after Asos previously cut its sales and profit outlook, warning in June that it witnessed a sharp rise in returns as shoppers started to cut back their spending.

Shares in the business have fallen more than 75% over the past 12 months amid turbulent period, which saw Nick Beighton step down as chief executive late last year.

In June, the retailer promoted chief commercial officer Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte to the top job and named non-executive director Jorgen Lindemann as chairman in a clean sweep at the helm.

