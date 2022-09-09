Stamps bearing the Queen’s image remain valid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stamps bearing the Queen’s image remain valid

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 10.36am Updated: September 9 2022, 12.26pm
A final plaster cast known as the ‘Dressed Head’, by Arnold Machin, of Queen Elizabeth II, which provided the portrait for use on British stamps from 1967 to date, on display during a preview of the Postal Museum in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Stamps bearing the image of the Queen will remain valid following her death, Royal Mail has announced.

Special stamps already announced will still be issued, although there may be changes to when they are launched.

A Royal Mail statement said: “Following the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, Royal Mail has confirmed that stamps bearing the image of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II remain valid for use.

“These include definitive stamps – regular ‘everyday’ stamps – and special stamps.

“As previously announced, following the introduction of barcodes to everyday stamps, these stamps remain valid until the end of January 2023.

“All special stamps that have already been announced will be issued, although the launch dates of some may change.

Royal visit to West Midlands
The Queen being shown stamp cutting and finishing machines during a visit to International Security Printers to view their work on specialist postage stamps (Richard Stonehouse/PA)

“In line with past practice, following the death of a monarch all existing post boxes will remain unchanged.

“Post boxes already in production or being prepared for installation will also retain the insignia of Queen Elizabeth II.”

The company said a gallery of stamps featuring the Queen is available on its website.

The statement added: “No further announcements on stamps will be made before the funeral, and then only at the appropriate time, after consultation with Buckingham Palace.”

Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations
The Queen visiting the Royal Mail Windsor delivery office in Berkshire to mark the 500th anniversary of the postal service and her 90th birthday celebrations (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Royal Mint said it could not give information at this time, when asked about the possible production of new coins.

It had issued a statement on Thursday in which Anne Jessopp, chief executive officer at the Royal Mint, said: “On behalf of everyone at the Royal Mint, I would like to extend our heartfelt sympathy to the Royal Family at this extraordinarily sad time.

“Queen Elizabeth II ruled with heart and devotion, and will be dearly missed by all of us at the Royal Mint and by millions of people around the world.

“The Royal Mint worked with Her Late Majesty throughout her reign – detailing her journey from new Queen to respected head of state across five coin portraits, and ensuring each new UK coin received her personal seal of approval.

“The remarkable legacy of Britain’s longest serving monarch will live on for many years to come.”

Current Royal Mint coins and Bank of England banknotes remain legal tender.

The Bank of England said a further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed.

