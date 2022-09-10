Campaigners claim targeting of milk depots has led to empty shop shelves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Campaigners claim targeting of milk depots has led to empty shop shelves

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 11.50am Updated: September 10 2022, 12.50pm
Supermarket shelves empty of milk (Animal Rebellion/PA)
Campaigners have claimed their efforts to disrupt dairy distribution facilities have led to supermarket shelves being left empty of milk in north London.

Climate activist group Animal Rebellion said it has been causing significant disruption to a number of dairy distribution facilities over five days, including blocking and occupying sites and damaging milk trucks.

They paused their action in response to the death of the Queen.

But the protesters, who want to see a transition to plant-based alternatives to milk and dairy products to tackle the climate crisis, claim their actions are now having an effect on consumers’ access to milk.

Animal Rebellion wants to see farmers supported to make the switch from meat and dairy production to a plant-based food system, to free up land for rewilding that can draw down carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through new forests and plants, helping curb the climate crisis and protecting nature.

Dan Kidby, co-founder of Animal Rebellion, said: “We paused our non-violent campaign out of respect for the British people following the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death, but the disruption we caused is still being felt across the dairy supply chain.

“We fully stand by our actions and are demanding Government action to transition to a plant-based food system which is the key solution to the climate crisis.”

Animal Rebellion said the shortages of fresh milk in north London, which they hope will encourage consumers to switch to plant-based alternatives, were due to actions targeting Arla’s depot in Hatfield, Hertfordshire.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Arla said: “We’re extremely disappointed that protesters have caused criminal damage to some of our vehicles at our Hatfield site.

“All protesters have been removed from site by local police, however due to the damage caused some deliveries will be slightly delayed.

“The site is now fully operational, and we are working as quickly and safely as we can to continue delivering nutritious dairy around the country.”

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “A small number of stores may be running low on some lines of milk but alternatives are available and stores continue to receive deliveries.”

