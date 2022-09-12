Heathrow passenger numbers boosted By Press Association September 12 2022, 8.14am Heathrow Airport was used by more than twice as many passengers in August than the same month in 2021, new figures show (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Heathrow Airport was used by more than twice as many passengers in August than the same month in 2021, new figures show. Statistics released by the west London airport show six million people passed through its terminals last month. That is up from 2.2 million last August. The figure for last month remained below the pre-coronavirus total of 7.7 million in August 2019. Heathrow is continuing to cap the number of daily departing passengers due to staff shortages, which caused chaos for passengers before action was taken to reduce flight schedules. The airport did not comment on its latest traffic figures due to the death of the Queen. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Business Boss who led Serco through decade-long turnaround to step down UK economy sees ‘feeble’ rebound in July amid heatwave and rising prices Severe disruption on Tube after power supply failure How is the cost of living crisis impacting the Tayside and Fife property market? 0 Dundee interior designer says her services are not just for wealthy 0 Campaigners claim targeting of milk depots has led to empty shop shelves Markets higher in London on global rally John Lewis Partnership set to reveal latest progress in revival plan Dundee firm with 65 staff to shut city centre office in permanent move to… 1 Bank of England postpones next week’s interest rate decision after Queen’s death More from The Courier In pictures: Perth music fans enjoy return of Craigie Hillfest 0 Xplore Dundee cancels more than 140 buses: List of affected routes 4 COURIER OPINION: North-east's finest farewell for the Queen 0 Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child' Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'… Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors… 0