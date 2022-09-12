More than 500 mortgage deals vanish from the market in the space of a month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

More than 500 mortgage deals vanish from the market in the space of a month

By Press Association
September 12 2022, 11.36am
There are approaching 1,000 fewer mortgage deals to choose from than there were at this time last year, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
There are approaching 1,000 fewer mortgage deals to choose from than there were at this time last year, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Borrowers have nearly 1,000 fewer mortgage deals to choose from than they did a year ago, with more than 500 deals vanishing since last month.

The number of available fixed and variable rate home loans has shrunk to 3,890 – marking the lowest level since April 2021, Moneyfacts.co.uk said.

Some 517 fewer residential mortgages were available in September than the total counted by Moneyfacts just a month earlier, in August.

Back in September last year, 4,812 mortgage deals were available – 922 more deals than there are this month.

  • September 2022, 3,890
  • August 2022, 4,407
  • December 2021, 5,315
  • September 2021, 4,812

There are also now 1,425 fewer mortgages than there were at the start of December 2021, before the recent run of Bank of England base rate rises.

Moneyfacts said the fall in the choice of available mortgage products has been happening across the range of deposit sizes.

Despite the selection of mortgage deals narrowing, it could still be worth borrowers seeing if they could get a cheaper deal, with the average standard variable rate (SVR) now at its highest in well over a decade.

People end up on their lender’s SVR when their initial mortgage deal comes to an end.

The average SVR now stands at 5.40% – the highest rate since December 2008.

Looking at how rates are rising generally, Moneyfacts said the average two-year fixed-rate mortgage across all deposit sizes is 4.24%, the highest rate since January 2013.

The average five-year fixed-rate, at 4.33%, is the highest since November 2012.

More positively for borrowers, the average “shelf life” of a mortgage is increasing.

The average mortgage deal remains on the market for 28 days typically, up from an all-time low for Moneyfacts’ records of 17 days in August.

However, Moneyfacts said that when the significant number of products that have been withdrawn is also taken into consideration, it may simply be a sign that lenders are tightening and condensing their ranges.

Eleanor Williams, a finance expert at Moneyfacts, said rising mortgage rates “may well be disappointing for many, particularly those with a now maturing two-year fixed-rate deal who may be feeling rather concerned that, at 4.24%, the overall average rate is now 2.00 percentage points higher than when they secured their deal (in September 2020 the average rate was 2.24%).”

This average rise may equate to more than £200 more per month than borrowers had been used to paying, based on someone having a mortgage balance of £200,000 over a 25-year term, she said.

Ms Williams added: “However, it’s important these borrowers are not put off exploring their options, as the average SVR or revert to rate has also risen, currently sitting at a 5.40% – the highest we have recorded in over 13 years.”

The average two-year tracker rate stands at 3.33%, Ms Williams added.

While this may be lower than average two and five-year fixed-rates, it could be worth speaking to a suitably qualified adviser to consider the implications, she added, as further rises in the Bank of England base rate are expected.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

The energy price guarantee will restrict average domestic bills in England, Scotland and Wales (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Truss plans ‘skew support’ to richest households, warns Resolution Foundation
Fever-Tree said pressures on glass costs have been driven by the high price of gas (Alamy/PA)
Fever-Tree sees higher glass prices but revenue grows
Advertising and marketing giant M&C Saatchi has reiterated its rejection of the £254 million takeover offer from Advanced Advt (PA)
M&C Saatchi continues to shun ‘derisory’ offer from rival
Consumers are now paying a record £571 more on average for their groceries than last year, new figures show (Martin Rickett/PA)
Grocery price inflation hits new record to add £571 to average annual bill
Britain’s unemployment rate has hit its lowest level since 1974 (PA)
UK unemployment rate slumps to 48-year low but more Britons quit jobs market
Ocado warned that dry ice costs could add £20m to its bill (Doug Peters/PA)
Shoppers reduce their spend at Ocado as cost of living bites
UK workers saw their pay fall behind sky-high inflation despite another steep hike in earnings as the cost of living crisis hit hard, official figures have shown (Alamy/PA)
Worker pay lags behind soaring inflation despite wage hikes – ONS
Felixstowe port receives notice of second strike in dispute over pay (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Felixstowe port receives notice of second strike in dispute over pay
Highland Spring bottling line.
Highland Spring: Water sales surge for major Perthshire employer
The retailer will shut stores next Monday for the Queen’s funeral (Danny Lawson/PA)
Supermarkets and high street chains to shut stores for Queen’s funeral

More from The Courier

Crowds in Dundee watch as the Queen's coffin passes through the city on the way to Edinburgh
ALAN COCHRANE: I celebrated the coronation in Dundee and the city still loves the…
Ross Anderson.
Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat
cannon of lamb served at The Globe Inn in Dumfries
Iconic restaurant in Dumfries offers fine food, literary history
Employee at Dovetail Enterprises in Dundee making a mattress to order.
How to order a new mattress AND support a local charity
Forfar minister Rev Dr Marjory MacLean will continue her role in the Royal household.
Queen-appointed chaplain from Forfar says it is 'greatest of honours' to watch over two-day…
0
Liam Fox has impressed as interim Dundee United boss
LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers…
0