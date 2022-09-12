Supermarkets and high street chains to shut stores for Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Supermarkets and high street chains to shut stores for Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 12 2022, 6.10pm
The retailer will shut stores next Monday for the Queen’s funeral (Danny Lawson/PA)
The retailer will shut stores next Monday for the Queen’s funeral (Danny Lawson/PA)

Supermarkets chains and high street retailers have said they will shut next Monday due to the Queen’s funeral.

Grocery giants Sainsbury’s and Aldi have become the latest retailers to tell shoppers they will keep stores shut on September 19, which has been confirmed as a bank holiday as the Queen’s state funeral takes place.

Primark and John Lewis confirmed closure plans earlier on Monday.

Sainsbury’s said it will shut its main supermarkets and Argos shops on the day of the funeral, but said will keep convenience shops and petrol filling stations open during the evening.

A spokeswoman for the retailers said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“In honour of Her Majesty and so our colleagues can pay their respects, all Sainsbury’s supermarkets and Argos stores will be closed on Monday, September 19.

“This includes Groceries Online and Argos Fast Track delivery.

“Our convenience stores and petrol filling stations will be open from 5pm-10pm to allow our customers to pick up essential items, while select stores in central London will open to serve those attending the funeral in person.

“We thank our customers for their understanding.”

Supermarket rival Aldi also confirmed it will close all its stores for the day.

On Twitter, the company said: “As a mark of respect, all Aldi stores across the UK will close on Monday September 19 to allow our store colleagues to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.”

Primark confirmed it will shut all its 191 high street stores next Monday.

The value fashion chain said its stores will reopen for normal hours the following day.

A Primark spokeswoman said: “Our stores, depots and head office in the UK will be closed on Monday September 19 to give our colleagues the opportunity to pay their respects and watch the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We will reopen as normal on Tuesday September 20.”

Meanwhile, John Lewis confirmed that it will also shut all its stores as a mark of respect.

Parent business The John Lewis Partnership said it will shut John Lewis department stores and Waitrose supermarkets all day for the funeral.

Andrew Murphy, chief operating officer of The John Lewis Partnership, said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“We will be closing our stores on the day of her funeral as a mark of respect, and because we believe this is the right thing to do for our partners and customers.”

It added that there may be “a very limited number of Waitrose stores” near to the route of the funeral procession which remain open to serve members of the public nearby.

It stressed that these shops would be closed during the funeral itself.

Retailers are not required to shut their doors on the day of the funeral, and others may choose to open for reduced hours, as many regularly do on other bank holidays.

The Government guidance is: “Some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however, this is at the discretion of individual businesses.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

City of London as stocks moved higher on Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Falling gas prices and retail boost drives European markets higher
Ellie Whitehead and Gordon Carr of Rewaco Trikes Scotland now offer Angus trike tours.
Angus couple hope to attract tourists through thrilling trike tours
0
Primark is to shut all its stores on Monday due to the Queen’s funeral (Danny Lawson/PA)
Primark and John Lewis to shut stores on day of Queen’s funeral
It is expected the royal warrants issued by King Charles III in his role as Prince of Wales and Duke of Rothesay will continue.
Royal warrant holders in Tayside and Fife await decision on future of grants
0
People planning to visit London for the Queen’s funeral face soaring hotel bills (Steve Parsons/PA)
London hotel prices soar ahead of the Queen’s funeral
The Government said the fiscal event will still take place this month (Yui Mok/PA)
‘Fiscal event’ still set for September, says Number 10
There are approaching 1,000 fewer mortgage deals to choose from than there were at this time last year, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
More than 500 mortgage deals vanish from the market in the space of a…
Britain’s trade gap narrowed in July to a better-than-expected £7.8bn, but experts warned it will surge to ‘enormous proportions’ later this year as fuel prices soar higher due to Russia’s war in Ukraine (Gareth Fuller/PA)
UK trade gap narrows but set to soar to ‘enormous proportions’, experts warn
Hotel Chocolat has said it will stop sales to customers through its own websites in the US (PA)
Hotel Chocolat to shut US direct-to-consumer business
EU Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic has suggested that physical checks on goods travelling across the Irish Sea could be cut to a ‘couple of lorries a day’ (Hollie Adams/PA)
EU suggests Northern Ireland checks could be cut to ‘a couple lorries a day’

More from The Courier

Sam Morgan pays tribute to the Queen at Blairgowrie Community Campus.
Blairgowrie and the Queen: Union flag, Afghan landmine and an idol for the young
0
(Left to right) King Charles III, the Princess Royal and the Duke of York walk behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday September 12, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Queen. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire
King Charles pledges to 'seek always' the welfare of Scotland in first Holyrood appearance
The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II is carried into St Giles' Cathedral. Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Queen lies at rest in St Giles amid a sense of history being…
Primark is one of many shops that has confirmed it will be closed on the day of the Queen's funeral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Stores and businesses to be closed on the day of Queen's funeral
John McGlynn is now manager of Falkirk.
How have Falkirk started their season ahead of reviving their rivalry with Dunfermline?
0
Catherine Rowe, 81, has lived at Marine Place since 2008.
Elderly St Andrews residents 'heartbroken' at being forced to leave their homes
0