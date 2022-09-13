M&C Saatchi continues to shun ‘derisory’ offer from rival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
M&C Saatchi continues to shun ‘derisory’ offer from rival

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 9.28am
Advertising and marketing giant M&C Saatchi has reiterated its rejection of the £254 million takeover offer from Advanced Advt (PA)
Advertising and marketing giant M&C Saatchi has reiterated its rejection of the "derisory" £254 million takeover offer from its largest shareholder.

Advertising and marketing giant M&C Saatchi has reiterated its rejection of the “derisory” £254 million takeover offer from its largest shareholder.

M&C said it continues to urge shareholders to “take no action” in response to the bid from rival Advanced Advt (ADV) – the investment vehicle of Vin Murria – and insisted the offer price was now even lower than current values.

M&C said all 18 members of its executive committee remain unanimously opposed to the ADV offer, despite further meetings with the suitor.

It said: “The M&C Saatchi directors continue to believe the ADV offer is derisory.

“They believe that the ADV offer fails to reflect the growth and opportunities in front of M&C Saatchi and does not offer a fair value for the business.”

M&C also branded the bid as carrying a “high risk of damaging culture, triggering a talent exodus, revenue loss and value destruction”, while a “disregard for US regulatory (CFIUS) filings risks significant revenue loss”.

The all-share and cash-and-share offer values of 175.8p and 182.0p, respectively, are lower than the 200p share price at which ADV acquired its stake in M&C Saatchi in January and the 207.5p-a-share indicated offer price in May, according to M&C.

ADV last week said it had received acceptances for its offer for M&C Saatchi from shareholders, owning 12.77% of the company’s issued share capital and therefore controlled 22.59% of M&C.

ADV added that it had decided to bring forward the unconditional date for its offer to September 30.

If it cannot seal the deal, then ADV said it and Ms Murria will look to engage with the M&C board “to implement changes to deliver the company’s potential”.

M&C, which is particularly well known for its political advertisements for the Conservative Party, has fielded takeover approaches from Next Fifteen Communications and ADV over the past six months.

In May, M&C initially agreed to a £310 million takeover move by Next Fifteen but pulled its support a month later after the suitor’s share value plunged, impacting the value of the deal.

ADV has now made four approaches – with the most recent valuing the group at £253.6 million – but all have been batted away by M&C.

M&C has still left the door open for Next Fifteen’s 247.2p-a-share offer, however.

It said on Tuesday that the directors recognised the “strength of the strategic, commercial and cultural fit” of the Next Fifteen offer, but were unable to recommend it to shareholders due to the current Next Fifteen share price.

M&C revealed earlier this month it has spent £8.4 million fighting off the takeover approaches over the past six months.

It said statutory pre-tax profits tumbled to £0.3 million for the six months to June 30, from £4.8 million over the same period last year, largely pushed down by costs from the ongoing takeover battle.

