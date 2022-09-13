Fever-Tree sees higher glass prices but revenue grows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fever-Tree sees higher glass prices but revenue grows

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 10.04am
Fever-Tree said pressures on glass costs have been driven by the high price of gas (Alamy/PA)
Drink maker Fever-Tree has said its plans to avoid high transatlantic shipping costs had been set back in the first six months of the year as the bottling plant it uses in the US struggled to hire enough staff.

The business continued to ship more goods from the UK than it had first hoped for to fulfil demand across the pond.

It also warned that securing enough glass bottles might become a problem in the second half of the year.

This “will limit our opportunity to deliver revenue upside despite the strong demand we’re seeing across our markets”, it said.

Fever-Tree said pressures on glass costs have been driven by the high price of gas.

“Whilst disruption and uncertainty remain elevated across categories, the most notable impacts are expected to relate to the cost of glass bottles, where a sustained elevation in gas price is being passed through by suppliers against a backdrop of limited glass availability across the group’s suppliers in the UK and Europe,” the company said.

Elevated costs pushed down pre-tax profit by 30% in the first six months of the year, to £17.6 million.

Sales rose by 14% to £160.9 million, the business said.

“Fever-Tree has delivered a robust revenue performance in the first half of 2022, with a particularly strong performance in Europe as the on-trade recovered,” said chief executive Tim Warrillow.

“Demand has been strong in the US and we have continued to increase our availability on shelf enabling us to deliver a record month in August, a fantastic achievement by the team.

“Alongside driving topline growth, the business remains extremely focused on mitigating the industry-wide cost impacts and whilst we are still highly mindful of the extreme volatility impacting energy-related and logistics costs, we do expect to see a gradual decrease in our exposure over the medium term.”

