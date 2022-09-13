Boost for savers as rates rise to highest levels in nearly a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boost for savers as rates rise to highest levels in nearly a decade

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 12.30pm
The average rates being offered on some savings accounts have reached their highest level in nearly a decade, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The average rates being offered on some savings accounts have reached their highest level in nearly a decade, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The average rates being offered on some savings accounts have reached their highest level in nearly a decade, according to analysis of the market.

At 0.84%, the average easy access rate is at its highest since a rate of 0.87% was recorded in December 2012, Moneyfacts.co.uk said.

A year ago, in September 2021, the average easy access rate was just 0.17%.

Savers can typically get higher returns from an easy access Isa, which currently pays 0.92% on average and stands at its highest point since September 2019 (when the average rate was 0.93%).

And if they are able to lock their money away for a year, they could typically find a rate of 2.29% by taking out a one-year bond, which has hit its highest average rate since November 2012.

Models of people on coins
The average one-year bond rate is 2.29%, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk (Joe Giddens/PA)

The average one-year fixed Isa meanwhile has a rate of 1.96% – the highest point since January 2013.

With the Bank of England recently increasing interest rates and further rises expected, the choice of savings products is also growing.

Moneyfacts counted 1,754 savings deals, including Isas, the highest total since early on in the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, when 1,768 deals were available.

Despite the growth in average savings rates, cash savers will still find their returns wiped away by the impact of surging living costs, with Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation hitting 10.1% in the 12 months to July.

However, rising savings rates will at least go some way towards offsetting the eroding impact of inflation on savers’ cash.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “The average one-year fixed bond arena remains extremely competitive, with the average return breaching 2% for the first time in a decade.

“Product choice across the savings spectrum also improved, getting closer to levels not seen since March 2020.”

She continued: “The back-to-back base rate rises have had a positive influence on variable savings rates, and this, along with notable competition, has seen the average easy access rate rise to its highest level since 2012.”

But she added that not every account has improved, so it is vital that savers compare their existing accounts and take advantage of the current competition.

Ms Springall also pointed out that, while some savers may be looking to chase after fixed rates in the coming months, others may need the flexibility of being able to withdraw their cash to cover rising living costs.

She added: “To attract savers, providers will need to respond quickly to compete with their peers and offer a range of products to suit specific needs.”

