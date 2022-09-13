Holidaymakers outraged as Center Parcs closes for Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Holidaymakers outraged as Center Parcs closes for Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 1.40pm Updated: September 13 2022, 4.28pm
Center Parcs will order holidaymakers to leave its UK sites on Monday due to the Queen’s funeral (David Brabiner/Alamy/PA)
Center Parcs will order holidaymakers to leave its UK sites on Monday due to the Queen’s funeral (David Brabiner/Alamy/PA)

Center Parcs has announced it will order holidaymakers to leave its UK sites on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

The company is being inundated with complaints after it revealed that its five parks will close for 24 hours from 10am on Monday.

Guests midway through seven-day holidays – which generally cost more than £1,000 for a family-of-four at this time of year – will be forced to spend the night elsewhere or go home early.

Those due to arrive on Monday for shorter stays are being given the opportunity to begin their breaks a day later.

Center Parcs said in a statement that it made the decision “as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment”.

It added: “We hope our guests will understand our decision to support our Queen on her final journey.

“All guests impacted by the closure will receive an email today explaining the options available.”

Customers who want to cancel their holidays are being offered a full refund, with partial refunds for those whose breaks will be shorter than booked.

Many affected people urged the company to close facilities for the duration of the funeral but allow customers to stay on site.

Tracy Groome, 58, a consultant who lives near Manchester, has a seven-night booking at Center Parcs Elveden Forest, Suffolk, in a party of nine including her husband and their children’s families.

The trip – due to begin on Friday – cost more than £2,500.

Ms Groome said she had been looking forward to watching the funeral during her stay before the closure was announced.

She told the PA news agency: “Thanks to Center Parcs, we won’t even get to see it because we will be trying to entertain two children and two dogs.

“I’m very sure it would not be what the Queen or the royal family wants.

“I’m sure they will not want everybody who was due to go to Center Parc on a holiday to have their holiday spoiled, and for them to have this stress of trying to organise something different.

“Goodness only knows where we are supposed to go.

“We are three and a half hours away from home, so it’s simply not possible to come home and go back again the next day.”

The group will be refunded approximately £400, but they do not think that will cover the cost of replacement hotel rooms.

Glynis Meloy, 68, from St Austell in Cornwall, was booked to stay for a week at Longleat Forest in Wiltshire in a group of six people at a cost of £1,800.

She said: “We’ve got someone with learning disabilities and a child with us so we would have to be busy doing things.

“Even if we go to a Travelodge, we have got to leave Center Parcs at 10 o’clock on Monday morning latest, and we can’t check into the Travelodge until four o’clock in the afternoon.

“If nowhere is open, what are we meant to do with all these people all day?

“Not everybody’s a royalist, not everybody wants to watch.”

Mourning guidance from the Cabinet Office states: “Depending on the nature and location of their business and the tone of planned events, some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however this is at the discretion of individual businesses.”

Center Parcs’ five UK sites are: Elveden Forest, Suffolk; Longleat Forest, Wiltshire; Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire; Woburn Forest, Bedfordshire; and Whinfell Forest, Cumbria.

Holidays at the villages start on Fridays or Mondays and last three, four or seven nights.

A spokesman for Butlin’s said its holiday resorts will remain open on Monday, with new arrivals asked to arrive from 3pm, two hours later than normal.

This will “allow our team time to watch the funeral and pay their respects”, he added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Politics to return in full force following Queen’s funeral
Two women inside the mobile Elie Seaside Sauna clad in light wood.
Steamy seaside sauna is Fife's hottest new business
0
London stock dropped again on Friday as the pound tumbled to a 37-year-low (Aaron Chown/PA)
Economic worries drag on FTSE as pound tumbles further
Bank Governor Andrew Bailey and others are expected to vote for a rates hike next week (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank expected to unveil big rate hike on Thursday
A branch of JD Sports on Oxford Street, central London. The retailer will update investors next week (Yui Mok/PA)
JD Sports investors hope for robust trading under new leadership
Naked Wines uses an online subscription model (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Former chief executive returns as adviser to troubled Naked Wines
The pound has hit a new 37-year low against the dollar as new official retail figures painted a bleak picture of the UK’s econom (Christian Ohde/Alamy/PA)
Pound sinks to fresh 37-year low after worrying retail figures
Andrew Kennedy at the adventure golf course at Clayton Caravan Park.
First look at Fife adventure golf course packed with St Andrews landmarks
0
Train drivers are to resume their strikes next month in the long-running dispute over pay (PA)
Train drivers set to resume strikes over pay
Almost half of UK adults who pay energy bills have said they are struggling to afford them, according to new figures (Yui Mok/PA)
Almost half households struggling to afford energy bills – ONS

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0