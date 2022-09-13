Morrisons among latest retailers to confirm store closures for Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Morrisons among latest retailers to confirm store closures for Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 3.08pm
Morrisons will be among supermarket chains to shut their doors for the Queen’s funeral (Ian West/PA)
Morrisons will be among supermarket chains to shut their doors for the Queen’s funeral (Ian West/PA)

Morrisons, Marks & Spencer, Lidl and Asda have become the latest retailers to confirm they will shut stores next Monday for the Queen’s funeral.

It comes after a raft of supermarkets and high street chains already confirmed closure plans for the day.

Morrisons said all its UK supermarkets will shut on Monday September 19, which will be a bank holiday as the Queen’s state funeral takes place.

“All our supermarkets will be closed on Monday September 19 as a mark of respect and so colleagues can pay tribute to Her Majesty,” a spokeswoman for the supermarket said.

“At 5pm our petrol filling stations will reopen.”

Lidl confirmed on Tuesday that it will also shut all its stores for the day.

Another retail competitor, the Co-op, has also announced that its estate of stores will shut their doors.

Shirine Khoury-Haq, Co-op chief executive, said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

“As a mark of respect and to give our colleagues, customers and members time to reflect and mourn, we will be closing our stores on Monday September 19.”

M&S said it will close stores and also halt deliveries to customers as it allows employees to pay their respects.

Stuart Machin, chief executive at M&S, said: “All of us at M&S – and indeed across the country and beyond – feel a real and deep sense of loss and sadness at the passing of Her Majesty, as well as huge respect for the grace with which His Majesty King Charles III and the wider royal family have led the nation in our mourning.

“It is right that we make changes to our operational arrangements on the day of the funeral to ensure our colleagues across our stores and distribution network can participate, whilst supporting customers as they show their respects too.”

He added there will be “limited exceptions in London and Windsor”, where M&S will serve customers paying their respects to the Queen.

These stores will be shut during the funeral itself, the retailer highlighted.

Franchise stores at travel locations and in public service sites, such as hospitals, are expected to remain open on Monday.

Asda said it will shut all its stores until 5pm on the day to allow employees to watch the funeral.

An Asda spokesman said: “As a mark of respect for Her Majesty the Queen, all Asda stores will be closed on Monday September 19 until 5pm to allow our customers and colleagues to recognise the passing of our late monarch and commemorate her steadfast service to our nation.

“We will not be offering online deliveries on Monday September 19.

“All our stores will close by midnight on Sunday September 18 and reopen at 5pm on Monday September 19.

“Those colleagues contracted to work while the stores are closed will receive their normal pay.

“Any colleagues who work when the stores reopen will be paid double time for the rest of the day.”

Elsewhere, other retailers such as Currys and Toolstation also said they would shut their hundreds of stores.

It comes a day after Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Aldi all confirmed they would shut their supermarket stores for the day of the funeral, with fashion retailers such as Primark also confirming closure plans.

Retailers are not required to shut their doors on the day of the funeral, and others may choose to open for reduced hours, as many regularly do on other bank holidays.

The Government guidance is: “Some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however, this is at the discretion of individual businesses.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Politics to return in full force following Queen’s funeral
Two women inside the mobile Elie Seaside Sauna clad in light wood.
Steamy seaside sauna is Fife's hottest new business
0
London stock dropped again on Friday as the pound tumbled to a 37-year-low (Aaron Chown/PA)
Economic worries drag on FTSE as pound tumbles further
Bank Governor Andrew Bailey and others are expected to vote for a rates hike next week (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank expected to unveil big rate hike on Thursday
A branch of JD Sports on Oxford Street, central London. The retailer will update investors next week (Yui Mok/PA)
JD Sports investors hope for robust trading under new leadership
Naked Wines uses an online subscription model (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Former chief executive returns as adviser to troubled Naked Wines
The pound has hit a new 37-year low against the dollar as new official retail figures painted a bleak picture of the UK’s econom (Christian Ohde/Alamy/PA)
Pound sinks to fresh 37-year low after worrying retail figures
Andrew Kennedy at the adventure golf course at Clayton Caravan Park.
First look at Fife adventure golf course packed with St Andrews landmarks
0
Train drivers are to resume their strikes next month in the long-running dispute over pay (PA)
Train drivers set to resume strikes over pay
Almost half of UK adults who pay energy bills have said they are struggling to afford them, according to new figures (Yui Mok/PA)
Almost half households struggling to afford energy bills – ONS

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0