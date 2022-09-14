Dunelm reveals record profit haul but warns over gloomy economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dunelm reveals record profit haul but warns over gloomy economy

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 8.11am
Homewares retailer Dunelm said it saw annual profits leap nearly a third higher to a record £209m, but flagged an ‘extremely challenging’ wider economic backdrop (Chris Ison/PA)
Homewares retailer Dunelm said it saw annual profits leap nearly a third higher to a record £209m, but flagged an ‘extremely challenging’ wider economic backdrop (Chris Ison/PA)

Homewares retailer Dunelm has seen annual profits leap nearly a third higher to a new record, but flagged an “extremely challenging” wider economic backdrop.

The group reported that pre-tax profits jumped 32.4% to £209 million on a pro forma 52-week basis, up from £157.8 million the previous year.

Dunelm said sales had remained “robust” in the first 10 weeks since its July 2 year-end, although they were lower than a year earlier when trading was boosted by a delayed summer sale and the reopening of stores as Covid-19 restrictions lifted.

But its costs have been soaring, with inflationary pressures – mainly on staff wages – adding another £17 million to its annual operating expenses, and it said it would “continue to relentlessly focus on making every pound count”.

It stuck by forecasts for the new financial year in spite of the gloomier consumer spending outlook and cost woes.

Chief executive Nick Wilkinson said: “We feel confident and well prepared to weather the current economic pressures – we emerged from an unprecedented global pandemic as a bigger, better business and we believe we have the tools in place to do that again.

“That said, the operating and economic environment is extremely challenging.

“In this environment, we have to make every pound count, both for ourselves through our tight operational grip and cost discipline, and for our customers, through our offer of outstanding value at all price points.”

The group saw total sales jump 16.2%, with online sales accounting for 35% of turnover, up from 20% in 2018-19.

It said it increased pay by more than 7% on average for its 11,000 workers to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

The group added more than another 800 staff during the year.

The figures come after Dunelm recently named outgoing Whitbread boss Alison Brittain as its incoming chairwoman.

Ms Brittain joined the chain’s board on September 7 as independent non-executive director and chair-designate, ahead of taking over from current chairman Andy Harrison before his nine-year term ends in September next year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Small businesses are likely to struggle under the weight of record energy bills. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Businesses need information on energy support ‘urgently’
The model rail firm – whose brands also include Scalextric, Airfix and Corgi – said hailed strong orders as it held firm on trading guidance (Danny Lawson/PA)
Hornby says orders ahead of last year despite pressure on consumers
Downing Street said it will backdate energy bills for businesses, if the support scheme is delayed (Peter Byrne/PA)
Businesses to get backdated support for energy bills if scheme delayed
The Pine Trees Hotel in Pitlochry
Four-star Perthshire hotel set in Victorian mansion on sale for £3 million
House-hunters are feeling more hesitant about moving in the next few months, according to Savills (Yui Mok/PA)
‘Less urgency in housing market’ as buyers show caution over near-term moves
Stonegate has said it expects to keep some pubs and bars open on the day of the Queen’s funeral (Mike Egerton/PA)
Pubs and bars giant Stonegate to keep venues open for Queen’s funeral
Yang Cheongsam, an investigation and co-ordination bureau director-general of the Personal Information Protection Commission speaks at the Government Complex in Seoul, South Korea (Shin Hyun-woo/Yonhap/AP)
South Korea fines Google and Meta over privacy violations
Naked Wines shares have plunged over the last year (Laura Lean/PA)
‘Something awry’ at Naked Wines as new director leaves after three weeks
Some firms said their energy bills had more than doubled in the past three months alone (Alamy/PA)
Small businesses call for help amid soaring bills
A general view of the Google offices in Six Pancras Square, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
EU court largely upholds massive Google Android anti-competition fine

More from The Courier

Alan Adsley raped three women in Kirkcaldy.
Former paratrooper jailed for sickening series of Fife rapes
Lynn Anderson from Dundee is in Memorial Antalya Hospital, Turkey.
Dundee woman who fell seriously ill on holiday in Turkey facing 'long road to…
0
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Carphin House at Luthrie, Fife.
Carphin House director in court accused of ignoring weddings ban at Fife venue
Glover Street, Perth. Image: Google.
Police go door to door after serious assault in Perth