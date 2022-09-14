Redrow cheers profits returning to pre-Covid highs but sees market cooling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Redrow cheers profits returning to pre-Covid highs but sees market cooling

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 9.20am
Housebuilder Redrow has cheered annual profits returning to record levels (PA)
Housebuilder Redrow has cheered annual profits returning to record levels (PA)

Housebuilder Redrow has cheered annual profits returning to pre-pandemic record levels but cautioned over a cooling housing market amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The group said the buoyant market was “moderating”, with a return to “more normal” homebuyer demand due to rocketing inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.

It comes amid mounting signs of dampening demand in the UK property market, with lenders Halifax and Nationwide both reporting slower annual price growth in August.

Redrow put faith in its strong forward order book – up 1% at £1.44 billion as of July – to help it weather the wider economic woes while it hailed an “excellent” past year for the group.

Results showed underlying pre-tax profits jumped 31% to £410 million in the year to July 3, back to the all-time highs seen before the pandemic struck.

Matthew Pratt, group chief executive of Redrow, said: “Over the last two years the market has been incredibly strong with elevated demand, partly resulting from people’s changed priorities around working from home.

“We are now seeing a return to a more normal market where demand is moderating to historical levels.”

It said the recent cooling off was not surprising “given rising inflation and higher interest rates”.

The group notched up a 10% rise in full-year revenues to £2.14 billion.

Private sale house prices rose 9% to £428,200 on average – helping more than offset surging build costs, which leapt 10% higher over the year, though Redrow said material shortages and supply woes were easing.

On a statutory basis, pre-tax profits fell 22% to £246 million as they were knocked by £164 million put aside due to its pledge to address high-rise block fire safety issues in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

